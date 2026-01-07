Nickel Market Volume Expected at 4.4 Mn Tons by 2031 on Strong Stainless Steel and EV Demand, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report from Mordor Intelligence, the global nickel market stood at 3.40 million tons in 2025 and is projected to expand from 3.55 million tons in 2026 to 4.39 million tons by 2031 in terms of volume, reflecting a 4.36% CAGR. Growth is fueled by rising stainless-steel output in China and Indonesia, alongside heavy investment in battery-grade refining.

While battery demand remains smaller, it is strategically important for Class I nickel used in EV cathodes. Risks persist with potential export curbs from the Philippines and emerging deep-sea mining ventures that could alter long-term dynamics.

Emerging Trends & Developments:

Accelerating Battery-Grade Refinery Projects

New refinery developments in North America highlight the push for localized, cleaner feedstock to support electric vehicle production. Despite some canceled ventures, companies continue investing in facilities that align with sustainability goals and future demand.

Sustainability Premiums and Localized Sourcing

Automakers are tightening carbon standards, encouraging miners to adopt renewable energy and traceability systems. While formal "clean nickel" contracts remain absent, private agreements and investor pressure are pushing the industry toward greener, regionally sourced supply.

Shortage of High Quality Nickel

Even with an overall surplus, the market faces a persistent gap in Class I nickel needed for advanced batteries. Producers upgrading lower-grade material are gaining an edge, reinforcing the importance of refining technologies to meet evolving demand.

Segmentation Overview:

Regional Outlook:

North America is focusing on building domestic supply, with projects in Canada and the U.S. aligned to clean energy and EV manufacturing needs. Mexico benefits from its proximity to American auto hubs, though trade uncertainties remain a challenge.

Europe faces the dual pressure of strict sustainability standards and rising costs, prompting investment in greener refining solutions. South America, led by Brazil's resource base, continues to attract funding despite infrastructure hurdles. Meanwhile, the Middle East and Africa are emerging players, drawing interest from Gulf investors eager to diversify into future-facing minerals.

Explore Competitive Landscape Details:

