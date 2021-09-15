Niche Technology is Proud to Sponsor the British Police Symphony Orchestra's Proms Night Spectacular!

BIRMINGHAM, England, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Niche Technology, creator of NicheRMS365, is honoured to sponsor the upcoming British Police Symphony Orchestra's (BPSO) Proms Night Spectacular: Back on the Beat in Birmingham.

Occurring on 4 December 2021 at Symphony Hall in Birmingham, the British Police Symphony Orchestra is a unique force of volunteers, drawn from across the United Kingdom. BPSO's musicians are either serving or retired Police Officers, Police Staff or other members of the extended Police Family.

This year's exciting programme includes:- John Williams'- Harry Potter Suite; Hymn to the Fallen; Stanley Black's - Themes from James Bond; sing-along hits from 'The Sound of Music'; '2001 - a Space Odyssey'; and 'You Raise Me Up'; plus so much more, before launching into the traditional 'Proms Night' finish of Jerusalem; Rule, Britannia!; and Land Of Hope & Glory, complete with the BPSO's flagship Fireworks finish!

Tickets are priced at - £29; £23.50; or £13 each (concessions apply) and can be purchased via the BPSO's online booking system. Get 10% off your order when you buy 10 or more full price tickets! Niche is proud to support the BPSO in their mission of "Uniting the police service with the magic of music to engage, excite and enlighten communities in the UK and beyond."

About NicheRMS365

At Niche, our focus is on the information demands of frontline officers when seconds count. The responsive NicheRMS365 UI provides a consistent, intuitive user experience on phone, tablet, laptop and desktop devices, so agencies can simply train once and use anywhere – on any device.

NicheRMS365 is the cloud engineered, mobile-first platform that sets the standard for Police RMS worldwide, serving 162,000 sworn officers in the United Kingdom, United States, Canada and Australia. It's the most highly configurable, capable and respected RMS platform in the world.

Schedule a demonstration to see the potential of NicheRMS365 for your agency at www.NicheRMS.com.

