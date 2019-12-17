NiceLabel's Predictions for 2020 and Beyond - Key Trends Impacting the Labeling Market

"We also see a modernization of hardware. As Windows mobile computers reach end-of-life, organizations are switching to Android mobile computers. Next, they often standardize their printer estate on one brand or model. That reduces costs and administration as operations become more efficient and there is less need for support and less unplanned downtime," said Ken Moir, VP Marketing at NiceLabel .

"In parallel, we are witnessing a raft of newer trends. Cloud migration is already underway with many organizations adopting a cloud first strategy, with labeling solutions included. Over the next years, the advent of driverless printers in the cloud will be a key benefit for businesses as the migration gathers pace. The move to the cloud will reduce complexity and make label management simpler and more efficient."

Another trend is the convergence of labeling and marking. Historically, most label printing has been traditional thermal printing. Direct marking typically comprises continuous inkjet printing and laser etching. Once separately managed, users are now able to control both technologies with a modern label management system.

Regulation has become more stringent and we only see that increasing. The rules around allergen labeling have been tightened and it is key that businesses ensure their labeling is 100% accurate in this area, not only for compliance but also in terms of public trust and safety. Moreover, the EU will introduce a new medical device regulation in May 2020. It is important that businesses operating in this area work with label management system providers that enable them to maintain a validated, compliant labeling solution.

"The final area to cover is RFID. We see a rapid adoption of this technology in the apparel and garment sector in particular – and there is nothing to indicate this trend will go away during 2020. In fact, we would expect other industries to adopt it in the future," concluded Moir.

