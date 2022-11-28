NICE Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for its Multipath to CXone Approach that Maximizes Value and Minimizes Risk

CXone AppLink and CXone Open represent a standardized, vendor-driven approach that addresses the complexity of legacy integration when migrating workloads to the cloud.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently published this year's edition of its European contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) study, and based on the research results, recognizes NICE with the 2022 European Contact Center-as-a-Service Technology Innovation Leadership Award. The company's multipath to CXone is an excellent and innovative approach that recognizes and supports the great diversity of business applications that European organizations rely on every day. Multipath is a flexible journey and not a product, allowing organizations to migrate to CXone gradually and sensibly through the CXone AppLink and CXone Open. CXone AppLink maintains legacy call recording , but allows organizations to harness CXone business applications, such as Quality Management and Interaction Analytics that are typically at the heart of the cloud migration business case.

NICE's CXone Open connects legacy ACDs of all types to the CXone platform. Both options provide the unified CXone interface and agent experience from day one. The multipath approach, , provides a seamless cloud transition and an inspiring application richness without the complexity of moving all capabilities to the client in a single step. CXone AppLink and CXone Open solve challenges regarding regulations, operational complexity, cost, lack of cloud expertise, and a desire to protect previous investments yet to be amortized fully.

Alexander Michael, Vice President at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "NICE's multipath approach to cloud migration allows organizations to introduce meaningful CX innovations because of the flexibility and scalability of the CXone platform while continuing to harness legacy infrastructure that cannot easily be migrated. the new paths, enables businesses to move forward at their own pace, which is exactly what the European market needs."

"NICE's contact center modernization solutions maximize the value generated for businesses and customers, and the continuous transformation that ensures a business stays relevant to its customers in the cloud," added Michael. For its strong overall performance, NICE earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 European Technology Innovation Leaderships Award in the CCaaS industry.

