NICE Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Improving the Contact Center and Customer Experience (CX) with Its CXone Workforce Engagement Platform

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the Asia-Pacific cloud contact center services industry and, based on its analysis, recognizes NICE with the 2022 Asia-Pacific Cloud Contact Center Services Technology Innovation Leadership Award. The company has the industry's broadest and most innovative solutions that deliver efficient, consistent, and customized digital-first experiences. With a contact center product strategy pinned on the cloud and on omnichannel, AI, and analytics pillars, NICE is a recognized leader in customer interaction solutions that help clients predict customer intent, take action to improve service, and deliver exceptional CX. The company's comprehensive end-to-end CX solutions address customer and employee requirements with:

Digital customer engagement

Real-time interaction management

Self-service and omnichannel options

Voice-of-customer features

Intelligent insights and automation services

Process automation

NICE CXone is a fully integrated cloud contact center platform targeting small and medium businesses and enterprises. The enterprise-grade omnichannel cloud-native platform delivers complete, unified application suites. NICE differentiates itself by rewriting its contact center solutions from scratch on the CXone platform, allowing developers and enterprise clients to add new functionality easily and quickly. The solution is highly flexible and can be scaled up or down according to business requirements and seasonality. CXone delivers extended digital-first reach, hyperpersonalization, true omnichannel with digital-to-voice elevation capabilities, real-time interaction advising agents on critical customer behaviors, expanded self-service capabilities, and a complete suite of workforce engagement applications.

Sherrel Roche, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan, noted, "NICE's successful integration of maturing technologies in AI, analytics, and automation with growing use cases and applications gives the company a significant competitive edge globally."

The NICE Enlighten AI engine on CXone analyzes and takes the appropriate actions based on customer engagement nuances across different use cases, from conversational self-service CX to behavioral real-time agent coaching. Intelligent workforce engagement management (WEM) applications empower contact center agents by guiding and enabling them to deliver superior CX service. CXone's guided web and mobile journeys enable smarter self-service CX through hyperpersonalization, accelerating self-service CX and providing proactive contextual guidance. The journeys also provide a bot builder application, allowing clients to build their own bots with simple drag-and-drop options, and the ability to add third-party self-service bots for digital chat and voice through low code/no-code integration.

"NICE successfully differentiates itself in the highly competitive market through its domain expertise, innovative new solutions, targeted product roadmap, comprehensive partner program, and solid sales strategy," stated Roche. With its strong overall performance, NICE earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Asia-Pacific Technology Innovation Leadership Award in the cloud contact center services industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

