NHS Artificial Intelligence provider reports 160% growth, promising to transform healthcare with better data

RwHealth's Data Science Platform combines Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning to give healthcare providers in-depth data to make better decisions and improve patient outcomes. By using RwHealth's analytical capabilities to make predictions, model treatment options, improve safety and increase efficiency, clinicians can deliver better, more widespread care.

One important capability driving the company's significant growth is its ability to anticipate hospital patient flows. Being able to model patient numbers has been vital during Covid, and the RwHealth platform has helped UK hospitals to anticipate demand, combat bed shortages and tackle worsening waiting list issues.



RwHealth's success mirrors the wider growth of AI in healthcare, as stakeholders across the health ecosystem find new ways to increase efficiency, save money and deliver optimised clinical outcomes. In September 2020, NHSX , the organisation driving digital transformation in health and social care, announced a £250m investment into AI in UK healthcare.

Orlando Agrippa, CEO and Founder of RwHealth, said: "We've grown at an extraordinary rate, as healthcare providers realise how AI can improve patient outcomes, while helping to ease the wider pressures that the healthcare industry faces. It's important to tackle backlogs and bed capacity issues so that healthcare remains safe and steady as we attempt to recover post-Covid."

RwHealth client, Chief Medical Officer (interim) and Responsible Officer Andrew McLaren, adds: "RwHealth's platform enables us to solve bottlenecks before they become a problem. Faster treatment leads to better outcomes, so every moment the solution helps us save – no matter how small – has a tangible impact on patient care."

The protection of patient data is at the heart of the RwHealth proposition. While its primary customers are NHS Trusts and private healthcare organisations, the company does not hold any private patient information, nor any personally identifiable hospital data. With a dedicated Data Protection Officer, RwHealth uses suitable safeguards to protect all information from unauthorised access.

Today, RwHealth works with more than 70 UK and international providers, its AI technology having processed more than 10m UK patients and 5.5 million across the Middle East and Australia. Founded in 2017, RwHealth is headquartered in London's Canary Wharf.

