NHS Access to Medical Cannabis Could Unlock £13.3bn and Return Thousands to Work

Expanding NHS access could cut hospital admissions for eligible patients by 28%

62% of people who have been economically inactive due to long-term illness say they have exhausted all traditional treatment options

71% of UK adults out of work, or who have taken time off work, because of a long-term illness support wider access to medical cannabis if it helps people return to work

Curaleaf Clinic is calling for clear NHS prescribing pathways and government-funded research to expand medical cannabis access for eligible patients

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Widening NHS access to medical cannabis could help thousands of people with long-term health conditions return to work, while reducing hospital admissions for those eligible by 28% a year.

Analysis by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr), commissioned by Curaleaf Clinic , shows it could add £4.5 billion to the economy over five years - and £13.3 billion over a decade.

NHS Stock Image Curaleaf Portugal Growing Facility

Since its legalisation in 2018, private prescriptions have already contributed around £283 million in Gross Value Added (GVA) by helping people get well and back to work.

Roughly 2.8 million people in the UK are currently locked out of employment due to long-term illness. Polling conducted alongside the Cebr study, found 62% of those who have been out of work and prescribed medication believe they have exhausted all traditional treatment options.

The findings reveal a missed opportunity to improve lives, relieve pressure on the NHS, and support the government's five-year plan to get more people working.

Despite lingering stigma, public backing for reform is strong. Nearly two-thirds of UK adults (64%) believe people with chronic ill-health should have more treatment options to get back to work, while 71% of those directly affected say medical cannabis should be made more widely available if it can help.

Dr Simon Erridge, Director of Research at Curaleaf Clinic, comments: "As a doctor, I see daily how chronic illness doesn't just affect someone's health - it removes them from the workforce, creates economic hardship, and leads to a cascade of social and psychological problems that can worsen the cycle of ill health. This analysis shows that medical cannabis isn't just a health issue - it's an economic one too. Our goal is to give people affected by poor health more choice and control in their treatment, helping them build independence and, where appropriate, re-enter the workplace. This report highlights a way forward.

"We urgently need a roadmap towards improving access to medical cannabis via the NHS for suitable patients, with the required investment in essential research to deliver this."

Out of work and out of options

Many people who have experienced unemployment due to long-term illness are frustrated with traditional medications: 55% who have been prescribed medication report they provide little relief and 48% say they negatively affect their quality of life.

But 40% of those who have struggled with employment due to a diagnosed long-term health condition are still unaware that medical cannabis is a legally available treatment in the UK, and 33% describe the current system as confusing, inaccessible or unclear.

However, there is interest in medical cannabis as an alternative therapy with nearly half (44%) who have not previously been prescribed it saying they would consider trying it if it were more widely available on the NHS.

The emotional cost

Being excluded from the workforce also takes a heavy emotional toll. Over half report a loss of self-esteem (56%) and declining confidence (52%), while 46% feel helpless. Mental health is also affected, with 47% saying unemployment has harmed their wellbeing and 39% experiencing feelings of embarrassment.

Fatma Mehmet, Curaleaf Clinic patient, says: "Living with chronic pain took a huge toll on my physical and mental health. As someone independent and career-driven, not being able to get out of bed and go to work made me feel as if my identity was being stripped away. When I felt like I was at rock bottom and out of options, I discovered medical cannabis. I now have the ability to work, lead a team, and regain my independence. Expanding medical cannabis via the NHS would mean greater choice for more people, which can only be a good thing."

Pushpin Singh, Managing Economist at the Centre for Economics and Business Research, says: "Our analysis shows that appropriately prescribed medical cannabis can help people with chronic conditions return to work. Expanding NHS access would benefit patients while delivering significant productivity gains and cost savings to the UK economy."

About Curaleaf Clinic

Curaleaf Clinic is the leading medical cannabis clinic in the UK. Formerly known as Sapphire Clinics, it was the first clinic to be registered with the Care Quality Commission in 2019 and remains one of the highest rated clinics today. Curaleaf Clinic is dedicated to improving medical cannabis access for patients, alongside educating the medical profession and building an essential evidence base through extensive data collection.

In January 2022, Sapphire Clinics became part of Curaleaf International group of companies, which belongs to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., a leading international producer and distributor of consumer cannabis products, and in January 2024 became Curaleaf Clinic.

Curaleaf Clinic offers consultations for a vast range of conditions where there is clinical evidence for the use of medical cannabis for patients. The UK Medical Cannabis Registry, created by the team at Curaleaf Clinic, collects Real World Evidence to provide comprehensive clinical data on the potential of cannabis as a medical treatment option. With over 35,000 patients in the database, this unique registry is intended to shape the future of medical cannabis internationally.

