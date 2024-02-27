ng-voice introduces it's Hyperscale ‍IMS Solution for Telecoms

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ng-voice, a leading provider of voice and artificial intelligence solutions, announces its participation in Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC), the world's largest mobile industry event, taking place in Barcelona from February 26 to 28. At this year's show, ng-voice will showcase its latest innovative solutions how operators can radically bring down their production costs for voice, optimize their operations thanks to AI support and launch new innovative revenue-generating applications on top of the IMS.

ng-voice empower telecom operators to:

ng-voice introduce its new hyperscale IMS solution at the MWC24 ng-voice introduce its new hyperscale IMS solution at the MWC24

Reduce voice production costs: Achieve significant cost savings through their solutions.

Achieve significant cost savings through their solutions. Optimize operations with AI: Leverage AI for efficient network management and service delivery.

Leverage AI for efficient network management and service delivery. Launch revenue-generating applications: Develop and deploy new voice services for additional income streams.

Introducing Hyperscale IMS:

Dr. David Bachmann, ng-voice's CEO, said, "ng-voice offers a cloud-native IMS solution that perfectly aligns with the needs of telecommunications operators of any size: a fully virtualized and containerized IMS that enables scalability, cost reduction, and is easy to use."

The pioneering solution is the industry's first 100% containerized and Kubernetes-based IMS for VoLTE/VoNR. It's revolutionary platform offers seamless scalability, infrastructure flexibility, and automated efficiency at an attractive price.

The Hiperscale IMS solution allows Future-proofed networks, prioritizes cost-effectiveness and ease of deployment while providing the full suite of IMS features. It's ideal for operators looking to future-proof their 4G/5G networks while prioritizing cost-effectiveness and ease of deployment.

The solution is architecture agnostic, works seamlessly on any infrastructure, from bare metal to public cloud.

Benefits for operators:

Reduced TCO (Total Cost of Ownership): Up to 80% savings compared to traditional solutions.

Up to 80% savings compared to traditional solutions. Infrastructure agnostic: Versatile deployment across diverse environments.

Versatile deployment across diverse environments. Automated operations: Rapid and efficient deployment and operation of new services.

Advantages of a containerized IMS:

Reduced resource footprint: Lower infrastructure and operational expenses.

Lower infrastructure and operational expenses. Vendor-neutral approach: No vendor lock-in, allowing deployment on any infrastructure.

No vendor lock-in, allowing deployment on any infrastructure. Dynamic scaling: Adapts resources based on changing traffic demands.

Adapts resources based on changing traffic demands. Automated lifecycle management: Simplified operations including automated deployment, scaling, and self-healing.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2347688/ng_voice.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2347689/ng_voice.jpg