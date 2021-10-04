NFTs to Space - ElonVerse, a Unique NFT Playground

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An exciting non-fungible token (NFT) project with a unique theme, ElonVerse, is launching on the Binance Smart Chain. With an exclusive supply of 10,000 unique funny Elons, which it calls its NFTs, ElonVerse gives investors ample opportunities to customize each of them on its minting platform. ElonVerse combines three profitable DeFi activities on a single platform playfully -- an NFT minting and competing platform, an old school dating app that pays too, and reward tokens.

Each NFT, with all its associated metadata including media address, descriptions, and attributes, is stored on a blockchain that guarantees its uniqueness, thus making it non-interchangeable. Any form of digital media such as photo, video, audio, and text can be used to create an NFT, in a process widely known as the minting of the NFT. ElonVerse's NFT minting platform is home to thousands of funny and unique Elon NFTs, allowing every community member to mint their own until the exclusive supply runs out.

The inclusion of a blockchain-based game gives additional purpose to the ElonVerse, allowing NFT holders to put their best NFTs before the community. Members of the ElonVerse community can vote for the NFTs they like the most. It's like a competition. The best NFTs decided by the community vote will get rewarded with ElonVerse utility tokens.

ElonVerse's profitably crafted tokenomics provides investors with passive income in DogeCoin. Members get 5% of the token value they hold in DogeCoin, which perfectly fits the ecosystem, being the favorite cryptocurrency of Elon Musk. Further, the platform reserves 5% of the transaction amount for marketing and development of the project and payments for ongoing advertisements, games, and platform development. Moreover, they commit a 2% liquidity fee and a 2% Jackpot fee. The amount reserved for liquidity is burned, leading to a sustainable ecosystem by keeping an upward price floor. The Jackpot fee goes towards the Jackpot pool, which is used to pay the prize to the winner of the NFT competition.

Members joining the platform become part of an ever-growing club that will be increasingly supportive and profitable over time. A member's NFT works as one's digital avatar in the club.

One of the most exquisite features of the ElonVerse is its Exclusivity. The 10,000 Elons are the only NFTs that will ever be minted, not a single one above this. If they are gone, they are gone forever. No more later introductions will take place. This makes every Elon an exclusive asset to the owner as well as the platform. When a member buys an ElonVerse NFT, that member gets everlasting, exclusive ownership of that NFT; The Crypto Company allows the owners to use their NFTs in whatever ways they prefer, including flaunting, gifting, or selling it to other members of the platform. The platform features a showcase to enable users to display the NFT to the community. This lets members vote for their favorite NFTs.

One of the most spectacular things users would love about ElonVerse's NFT game is its collection of marvelous Elons. Each one represents a human in a different look and mood. With such a vast diversity of figures to choose from, every user can find their favorite look that all members can appraise on the platform.

With such a beautifully crafted game, ElonVerse is set to let its users feel like being in space with the famous Elon Musk, guiding their way in their adventurous journey to a deep and fascinating crypto space.

Media Contact Details:

Company: ElonVerse

Contact Person: John Driscoll

Website: https://ev.app/

Email: contact@ev.app

Twitter: https://twitter.com/elonverseio

Telegram: https://t.me/elonverse

Disclaimer: All investment strategies and investments involve the risk of loss. Consider doing your own due diligence before making financial decisions related to any Cryptocurrency.

SOURCE ElonVerse