NEXUS Partners, Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake Announce Plans to Bring T-Squared Social to "The Home of Golf" in St. Andrews, Scotland in partnership with Local Cinema Owner

The Premium Sports and Entertainment Bar will Open in 2024 Subject to Town Planning Approval

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXUS Luxury Collection and its shareholders Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake announced plans to open its second T-Squared Social, a premium sports and entertainment gastro pub, in the New Picture House Cinema on North Street in St. Andrews, Scotland, located just three minutes from the famous Old Course.

T-Squared Social redefines the multi-dimensional dining experience, merging elevated cuisine and craft cocktails with state-of-the-art Full Swing simulators for golf and other interactive gameplay, duckpin bowling, darts, and premium sports-watching with large format televisions.

The new T-Squared Social will be located within the New Picture House built over 90 years ago by local businessmen. After undergoing extensive renovations to support its new offerings, T-Squared Social will maintain one of the movie screen theaters for watching theatrical films, live-to-cinema events and marquee TV programming.

On behalf of the Directors and Shareholders, David Morris, Managing Director of the New Picture House, said, "Since opening for the first time in 1930, the New Picture House has been an integral part of the town's entertainment base. The planned T-Squared Social investment will enable the local community, students and visitors, the opportunity to experience a broader range of cinema, dining and entertainment at the popular venue. This unique investment opportunity will secure greater employment opportunities and the long-term future of the venue. We are excited to welcome Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake to St. Andrews."

Morris continued, "The New Picture House will continue to operate as usual until further notice. The Directors look forward to supporting T-Squared Social with their development plans and to welcoming new and existing customers into the New Picture House on completion of the re-development works."

T-Squared Social (an homage to the "T's" in T iger and T imberlake) recently opened its first venue to great acclaim in the heart of New York City (USA) and looks to St. Andrews - "The Home of Golf" – to debut the second location, catering to both locals and visitors to the town.

"We are very excited about coming to St. Andrews. Tiger and Justin, along with our executive team and partners, are all passionate about the game of golf and revere St. Andrews. It is an honor to bring this investment and the T-Squared Social experience to the home of golf," said Christopher Anand, CEO and Managing Partner at NEXUS Luxury Collection. "Our inaugural location in New York City is exceeding all performance metrics. We are excited to open our second location here and look forward to working with the local planning board to create something truly special in St. Andrews," added Anand.

Both Woods and Timberlake are no strangers to St. Andrews. "I have been fortunate enough to enjoy many special moments here at St. Andrews," commented Woods. "We all wanted to bring our T-Squared Social concept to St. Andrews to add to the local community and be a welcoming place for those living in St. Andrews and for visitors alike."

Woods added, "The idea for T-Squared Social came to us during a round of golf at Albany, our development in The Bahamas. Justin and I thought it would be cool to create a place that combines our favorite things and brings people together to just have a great time. We always knew we wanted to do something together, and NEXUS gave us the platform to bring our idea to life in New York City and now St. Andrews."

"I've come to St. Andrews many times to play golf including to compete in The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship," said Timberlake. "I'm honored to be able to invest in the town and bring our second T-Squared Social here. Our new venue is so much more than a typical sports bar experience – it's a place you can go to be entertained without sacrificing quality or comfort."

With soaring open ceilings, the refurbished triplex theater will be transformed into a sleek and sophisticated venue. Inspired by upscale lounges, cocktail bars, and restaurants, T-Squared Social will include dining and viewing areas with multiple low- and high-top tables; a variety of plush lounge areas; and an incredible viewing experience to enjoy sporting events around the world. Interactive games include duckpin bowling lanes, state-of-the-art Full Swing simulators, and Dartsee dart lanes. Personal touches from Woods and Timberlake will permeate the space, including large-format glossy photographs of Woods on the golf course and Timberlake in concert adorning the walls; customized golf bags inscribed with their names; and a selection of branded-merchandise and coasters etched with their signatures.

T-Squared Social's innovative beverage menu offers bespoke craft cocktails; inventive, from-scratch non-alcoholic mocktails; draft domestic and international beers; and a vast selection of local and international wines. The extensive menu includes an elevated take on the classics, such as flatbreads, sandwiches, and salads; small and large shareable plates; and will feature some local favorites as well.

T-Squared Social is owned by NEXUS Luxury Collection, 8AM Golf, Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake.

About T-Squared Social

Created in partnership with NEXUS Luxury Collection, 8AM Golf, Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake, T-Squared Social redefines the multi-dimensional dining experience. Merging elevated cuisine and craft cocktails with state-of-the-art Full Swing simulators for golf and other interactive gameplay, duckpin bowling, darts and numerous televisions, T-Squared Social is the ideal social destination for fun, w premium sports watching, or group gatherings and events. The concept's flagship location, which opened in September 2023, is located in the heart of New York City just one block from Grand Central Station. www.tsquaredsocial.com

About NEXUS Luxury Collection

NEXUS Luxury Collection is a global real estate development and hospitality management company operating luxury resort communities, private clubs and hospitality assets, and curating exclusive events, experiences and services. Concentrated in The Bahamas, New York, Florida and London, assets within the Collection include the luxury resort community of Albany in The Bahamas; the private members club of NEXUS Club New York in lower Manhattan; T-Squared Social in New York City; the modern day club of NEXUS Club at Baha Mar; NEXUS Cup hosted by Tiger Woods; the PGA TOUR's Hero World Challenge and The Sanctuary Recording Studio, among other assets. www.nexusluxco.com

About 8AM Golf

8AM Golf was established by businessman, philanthropist and golf entrepreneur Howard Milstein as the holding company that oversees his golf businesses—all of which are dedicated to helping golfers at every level enjoy the game more. 8AM companies include: GOLF magazine and Golf.com, the No. 1 media brand in golf; Nicklaus Companies; legendary club maker Miura Golf; True Spec Golf, a brand-agnostic club-fitting company; GolfLogix, the most-downloaded GPS app in golf; Club Conex, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of adjustable golf club adapter systems; Fairway Jockey, which provides golfers with the ability to buy custom clubs online; Chirp, a free-to-play gaming app that lets golfers wager on the outcome of pro golf tournaments, rounds and shots; and 3's Golf, a par-3 concept with cutting-edge hospitality and entertainment amenities for golfers and non-golfers alike.

About New Picture House, St. Andrews

In 1929 two local businessmen, Andrew Peddie and John Morris, (grandfather and great-grandfather of two of the present day Directors), purchased the derelict property at 117 and 119 North Street. This was to be the site of the future New Picture House.The New Picture House first opened its doors in December 1930 on North Street, adjacent to where the golfing icon Thomas Mitchell Morris, more famously known as Old Tom Morris, was born. Initially the one screen cinema (and currently three) consisted of stalls and circle levels and catered for 936 people. In order to maximise comfort for cinemagoers, the cinema opted for less seats but more legroom, a feature that was much appreciated by the patrons. The Historic Scotland Grade B listed building was designed by local architects James Gillespie and James Scott. The cinema was publicly credited for its then almost unprecedented high safety standards which included a fireproof projection booth and fire extinguishers.Throughout the years the cinema has succesfully embraced up-to-date cinematographic advances. The New Picture House was marketed as "St. Andrews' Super Sound Cinema" and immediately gained popularity in the area, which continues to this day.

Media Contact:

Barbara Wagner

Barbara Wagner Communications

barbara@bwagnerpr.com

o. (646) 609-2288

m. (917) 751-4387

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2240980/T_Squared_Social_Logo.jpg

SOURCE NEXUS Luxury Collection