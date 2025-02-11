Nextuple Inc. Announces the Launch of OnePint.ai: Revolutionizing Inventory Management with AI, Autonomous Decision-Making, and Simulations

ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextuple Inc., a leading provider of innovative supply chain solutions, is proud to announce the launch of OnePint.ai, a new software company dedicated to ensuring that brands, mid-size retailers and grocers can get the right inventory, at the right place, at the right time. OnePint.ai aims to seamlessly integrate inventory planning, execution, and exception management by leveraging modern AI, autonomous decision-making, and advanced simulations. OnePint.ai products seamlessly transition businesses from fragmented, outdated systems to a modern, centralized inventory platform—empowering them to replace costly, inefficient solutions with affordable, AI-driven decision-making powered by predictive simulations.

Having worked alongside prominent enterprise clients such as Dollar General, BJs Wholesale Clubs, Tapestry, and Signet Jewelers, the Nextuple team recognized a significant opportunity to revolutionize inventory management using AI to create "look-ahead" and "look-back" capabilities. The essence of OnePint.ai is in crafting inventory plans that are aligned with the customer fulfillment promises you aim to deliver, and in ensuring these promises are grounded in precise, real-time data. OnePint.ai aims to deliver significant and differentiated results such as improved forecast accuracy, lower fulfillment costs and increased sales.

"We are thrilled to introduce OnePint.ai to the market. Our extensive experience leading enterprise clients has shown us the critical need for a more responsive, intelligent and integrated approach to inventory management," said Darpan Seth, CEO of Nextuple Inc. "OnePint.ai will empower businesses to resolve anticipated overstock or under-stock issues proactively and stay ahead."

Das Pattathil, the newly appointed CEO of OnePint.ai, added, "OnePint.ai is poised to revolutionize inventory management. We promise our customers two things: to create a single source of truth for inventory and availability, and to simplify planning and decision-making. By harnessing the power of AI and simulations, we ensure a seamless experience that prioritizes both the end customer and inventory efficiency."

About Nextuple Inc.

Nextuple enhances businesses' customer experience and operational efficiency by modernizing their inventory & order management capabilities. Specializing in AI & Cloud technology, they offer advisory services, package implementations, and bespoke engineered solutions. With a successful track record, Nextuple aims to lead in Inventory & Order Management by leveraging AI to deliver speed, value, and efficiency.

For more information, please visit: www.nextuple.com

About OnePint.ai

OnePint.ai is a cutting-edge software company focused on revolutionizing inventory management for brands, retailers, and grocers. By leveraging agentic AI, autonomous decision-making, and simulations, OnePint.ai ensures the right inventory is always at the right place, at the right time, minimizing waste and maximizing profitability.

For more information, please visit: www.onepint.ai

