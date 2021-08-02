NextTech Invests $2.5 Million in AntEx VNDT Fintech Blockchain Ecosystem

SINGAPORE, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The investment will be used to upgrade new features and increase users for the Blockchain product ecosystem.

Shark Nguyen Hoa Binh's NextTech Group officially announced an investment deal worth 2.5 million USD on AntEx Fintech Blockchain Ecosystem (in short: AntEx) in late July.

In which, VNDT wallet is the core product. This Wallet has more than 42,000 users, processing thousands of transactions from over 20 countries. VNDT has been developing the revolution of expanding opportunities for the new generation of stable coin - an open-source token from various blockchain networks like Ethereum, Tron, Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Kardiachain. It takes advantage of digital transformations from large and small scalability of cryptocurrency to grow its ecosystem.

VNDT builds on the original vision as the transfer gateway in between Cryptocurrency and Fiat. It provides the liquidity for multi-chain swaps — but aims to improve support for long-tail crypto assets by offering a crypto-fiat conversion and its payment methods platform in real life. The platform promises to become one of the most exciting projects in the decentralized finance ecosystem and has recently developed in the Vietnam market.

"VNDT focuses on developing the advantages of a cryptocurrency ecosystem that provides the fastest and seamless user experience, allows users to trade cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies through a peer-to-peer network, supported by the VN Smart Chain network. This is how we hope to take crypto finance to a whole new level," CEO AntEx said.

The handshake between NextTech and AntEx is considered to combine the strengths of both sides to develop a comprehensive blockchain product ecosystem.

"Currently, Vietnam still lacks a project that meets all the elements, to be able to connect cryptocurrencies and the real world. Therefore, the AntEx and VNDT stablecoin ecosystems are considered as a missing piece to complete the crypto-blockchain ecosystem in Vietnam particularly and the world generally. We hope that we can provide quality products to serve digital financial users globally in the next two years," CEO AntEx said.

Accordingly, AntEx's financial technology products are inherited and applied on NextTech's multi-platform ecosystem and large number of users, including: Ngan Luong - payment intermediary gateway, Vimo - payment platform mobile wallet, Chodientu.vn and E-commerce, etc.

"I have great confidence in this project. The core-team is professional, reputable and highly specialized. Therefore, investing in the AntEx project is NextTech's breakthrough in this period," Chairman - Shark Nguyen Hoa Binh shared.

The partnership is one of the important things that AntEx wants to grow and spread rapidly. As part of an effort to ensure that AntEx Exchange and VNDT stable-coins stay connected in the Nexttech. AntEx and NextTech will facilitate people's lives through our way of digitalization.

It's a perfect fit with AntEx's mission of technology evolution. AntEx has been able to adopt a more proactive approach to addressing the wide tech gaps left in user engagement and motivation. Collaborating some of AntEx's most cutting-edge financial technologies with the back-end of NextTech, which make partnerships and ecosystems much easier to set up, as it becomes easier to expose internal services in a secure and controlled way to the outside world.

NextTech Group of Technopreneurs is a Group of Companies pioneering into the emerging Digitised Commerce industry across South East Asia. It is one of the pioneers and largest digital transformation groups in Vietnam, with more than 20 technology platforms from E-Commerce, Fintech and E-Logistics, etc.

NextTech Group was founded in 2001 under the initial name as PeaceSoft, it started an online business in 2004, expanded to SEA in 2014. It has more than 1,200+ staff in 8 world-wide offices.

