NextGen SCADA Global 2020 - 150+ Electric Utility SCADA System Professionals Convene in Berlin to Review Recent Implementations of Next Generation SCADA Systems

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent research carried out by Smart Grid Forums has indicated that most utilities have upgraded their SCADA systems over the last few years and are now focussed on leveraging new features and functionalities to deliver on the demands of the energy transition. As DERs form an increasingly large share of global energy mixes, utility control centres will require advanced analytical tools, greater levels of integration with other market participants and improved visibility of network conditions to continue to operate the energy system effectively.

"Many utilities we spoke to during our research for this conference informed us that they are transitioning to a more flexible, modular architecture for their SCADA infrastructure, enabling closer integrations with enterprise IT and OT systems as well as the streamlined development of stand-alone analytical tools to inform their operational decision-making. The opportunities of this transition as reported by utilities are immense but come with significant cybersecurity risks that must be robustly addressed using all available tools and frameworks," says Mandana White, CEO of Smart Grid Forums, organizers of NextGen SCADA Global 2020. "While the overall aims of utilities are clear, transitioning from a highly centralized, isolated SCADA system to a distributed, interconnected architecture is a highly complex task, posing serious continuity risks to highly critical infrastructure and requiring effective decisions to be made when choosing between a wide range of possible implementation approaches."

It was with this in mind that NextGen SCADA Europe 2020 was launched. Designed to meet the information needs of the electric utility sector specifically, this dedicated conference, exhibition and networking forum provides in-depth insights into 20+ utility case studies over five intensive days. Lessons learnt from the implementation and integration of state-of-the-art SCADA/EMS and SCADA/DMS solutions will be shared, as well as roadmaps for the future expansion of the infrastructure utilising IoT, Cloud, and Self-Learning solutions. The main 3-day case study conference will be complemented by a pre-conference practical workshop focussing on the challenge of integrating SCADA infrastructure with other utility systems, and followed by a post-conference Cybersecurity Seminar, featuring case study presentations from leading utilities and security experts.

Alongside the case study driven programme, a series of technology innovation panel discussions, intimate roundtable debates, and personalised live demo lab sessions provide the opportunity for participants to get under the skin of the most challenging issues and fully understand the technology innovation opportunities to help propel their SCADA infrastructure development strategy to the next level. Last but not least, a networking evening reception taking place on the evening of the conference day one is open to all participants and provides a relaxed setting for informal information sharing and peer networking.

"Great event and a unique opportunity to discuss with utility peers and vendors the challenges and opportunities of the total transformation on network operation systems."

Aurelio Blanquet, Director, EDP

"NextGen SCADA Global is the event to come and see current advances in SCADA and the future roadmap towards more ergonomic and flexible solutions for SCADA."

Mark Clemens, Technical Product Manager, COPA-DATA

"The most useful thing about NextGen SCADA 2018 was being able to learn from others. The seminar was organised in a good way, the speakers were very clear, the way the topics were discussed was very open." Roberto Murrare, Head of Operations, Electricity of Mozambique

Discussion Topics Include:

Next-Gen SCADA Infrastructure: Presenting a vision for the future of smart grid SCADA and outlining the necessary steps to achieve it

Presenting a vision for the future of smart grid SCADA and outlining the necessary steps to achieve it Modular Design: Designing flexible next-gen SCADA architectures to meet the challenge of rapidly evolving energy system

Designing flexible next-gen SCADA architectures to meet the challenge of rapidly evolving energy system Panel: Business Case: Examining SCADA in the context of the energy transition to build a compelling business case for investment in advanced features

Examining SCADA in the context of the energy transition to build a compelling business case for investment in advanced features ADMS: Integrating SCADA with DMS and OMS to create a centralized platform for advanced management of distribution grids

Integrating SCADA with DMS and OMS to create a centralized platform for advanced management of distribution grids SCADA Projects & Delivery: Employing industry best practices to improve SCADA project delivery outcomes and reduce implementation timelines

Employing industry best practices to improve SCADA project delivery outcomes and reduce implementation timelines SCADA Migration: Seamlessly migrating to next-gen SCADA while maximizing value from legacy systems

Seamlessly migrating to next-gen SCADA while maximizing value from legacy systems SCADA & Cloud: Exploring the potential for cloud-based SCADA to deliver a more flexible and distributed architecture

Exploring the potential for cloud-based SCADA to deliver a more flexible and distributed architecture Wide-Area Monitoring: Leveraging phasor measurement units to improve situational awareness and grid resilience

Leveraging phasor measurement units to improve situational awareness and grid resilience Next-Gen HMI: Leveraging next-generation HMI and visualizations to improve control centre accuracy and productivity

Leveraging next-generation HMI and visualizations to improve control centre accuracy and productivity Panel: Advanced Features and Functionalities: Unlocking new SCADA features to maximize technical benefits and improve R.O.I

Unlocking new SCADA features to maximize technical benefits and improve R.O.I SCADA Data: Maximizing enterprise-wide benefits from SCADA through effective extraction and utilization of SCADA data

Maximizing enterprise-wide benefits from SCADA through effective extraction and utilization of SCADA data SCADA & DERs: Developing Next-Gen SCADA functionality to fully support flexibility and an evolving energy market

Developing Next-Gen SCADA functionality to fully support flexibility and an evolving energy market Smart Tools for Energy Markets : Specifying the range of control centre tools, processes and systems required for full integration with evolving energy markets

: Specifying the range of control centre tools, processes and systems required for full integration with evolving energy markets Managing Dynamic Load: Delivering accurate load flow calculations from fluctuating supply and demand to support a stable and resilient grid

Delivering accurate load flow calculations from fluctuating supply and demand to support a stable and resilient grid DSO Operational Planning: Developing operational planning, re-dispatch, and congestion management capability at the distribution-level to deliver advanced energy system operation

Developing operational planning, re-dispatch, and congestion management capability at the distribution-level to deliver advanced energy system operation SCADA & Flexibility: Deploying cloud-based SCADA to deliver agile and scalable control of flexibility resources

Deploying cloud-based SCADA to deliver agile and scalable control of flexibility resources Low-Voltage Monitoring: Extending SCADA to the LV network to support higher levels of DER integration and smarter system operation

Extending SCADA to the LV network to support higher levels of DER integration and smarter system operation FLISR: Leveraging real-time data to intelligently locate, isolate and restore faults

Leveraging real-time data to intelligently locate, isolate and restore faults Forecasting: Developing advanced forecasting models to support a wide range of next-gen SCADA analytical tools

Speakers Include:

Aurelio Blanquet , Director – EDP

Director – Jan Vorrink, Manager National Control Centre & System Operations – TenneT

Manager National Control Centre & System Operations – Oriol Puxeu Blanch, Head of SCADA – Red Eléctrica de España

Head of SCADA – Siv Hilde Houmb, Senior Advisor Digital Security – Statnett

Senior Advisor Digital Security – Mohamed Abdelghany , Specialist, SCADA Master Station – Dubai Electricity & Water Authority

Specialist, SCADA Master Station – Bart Bikker , Specialist Energy Management Systems – Stedin

Specialist Energy Management Systems – Ivo Maritz , Chief Information Security Officer – BKW

Chief Information Security Officer – Mirko Pracht , Head of Technical IT - 50Hertz

Head of Technical IT - François Gorlier, Business Analyst – Elia

Business Analyst – Indrek Künnapuu, Chief Information Security Officer – Elektrilevi

Chief Information Security Officer – Gregor Biering , Team Lead Application Development – RWE Renewables

Team Lead Application Development – Helge Nielsen , SCADA Product Manager – Energinet

SCADA Product Manager – Nuno Medeiros , Head of OT Cybersecurity – EDP

Head of OT Cybersecurity – Raimo Lilletai, SCADA Architect – Elektrilevi

SCADA Architect – Roman Bogomolov , Head of WAMS Department – SO UPS

Head of WAMS Department – Charlotte Husø, Advisor Information Security – Statnett

Advisor Information Security Jonas Eickmann , Future Grid Operational Planning – Westnetz

, Future Grid Operational Planning – Kamal Radi , Senior Specialist SCADA & EMS Solutions – ESBI

Senior Specialist SCADA & EMS Solutions – Frank Jacobs , Industry Senior Principal – Accenture

Industry Senior Principal – Bas Kruimer , Business Director Intelligent Networks & Communication – DNV GL

Business Director Intelligent Networks & Communication – Martin Gilje Jaatun, Senior Scientist Information Security – SINTEF

Senior Scientist Information Security – Giovanna Dondossola, ICT & Cybersecurity for Digital Energy – RSE

ICT & Cybersecurity for Digital Energy – Sebastian Wende Von-Berg , Group Leader IT-Systems Grid Operation – Franhoufer IEE

Group Leader IT-Systems Grid Operation – Dmytry Cherkashyn , IT/OT Security Scientist – Brandenburg University of Applied Sciences

IT/OT Security Scientist – Leon Maruša, Power Systems Engineer – Elektroinstitut Milan Vidmar

Power Systems Engineer – Sandeep Pathania , Director of Cyber Security – Schneider Electric

Director of Cyber Security – Alexander Krauss , Project Manager – Siemens

Project Manager – Scott Koehler , VP Global Strategy Smart Grid IT – Schneider Electric

VP Global Strategy Smart Grid IT – Branka Rakic , Chief Architect OpenXphere – OSI

Event dates and location:

Workshop: 27th January 2020

Conference: 28-30th January 2020

Seminar: 31st January 2020

Location: Leonardo Royal Hotel Berlin Alexanderplatz, Otto Braun Straße 90, Berlin

Event website: https://www.smartgrid-forums.com/forums/nextgen-scada-global/

