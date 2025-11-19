Nextcare and MEDGULF Announce Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Healthcare Administration in the Region

BEIRUT, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextcare Lebanon and MEDGULF Insurance and Reinsurance have formed a strategic partnership to improve healthcare administration and service delivery in Lebanon and the wider region.

Through this collaboration, Nextcare Lebanon, a company of Allianz, a global leader in insurance and assistance services, will provide third-party administration (TPA) services to MEDGULF, managing the health insurance of over 100,000 policyholders. This milestone partnership combines MEDGULF's significant market presence as Lebanon's second-largest insurer and largest medical insurer with Nextcare's operational expertise and technology-driven healthcare management solutions.

The partnership is also set to benefit from MEDGULF's strong regional presence in the UAE, Bahrain, and Jordan, and aims to deliver greater value to stakeholders through improved claims processes, expanded provider networks, and enhanced service innovation.

"This collaboration with MEDGULF is a defining moment for our operations in Lebanon and a powerful example of how shared values and goals can improve healthcare outcomes," said Christian Gregorowicz, Global Head of Health Services & Utilities and Managing Director, Nextcare. "We are proud to contribute our expertise to this partnership and are eager to promote healthier communities together."

"At MEDGULF, we have always focused on providing quality, accessible healthcare coverage for our members," said Lutfi El Zein, Chairman of MEDGULF. "Partnering with Nextcare enables us to fulfill that promise through operational excellence and innovative, scalable service."

This partnership opens doors to long-term collaboration, cross-market synergies, and continued investment in digital transformation. The goal is to make healthcare simpler, faster, and more effective for everyone involved.

About Nextcare

Nextcare, a company of Allianz, specializes in providing complete health insurance management and administration services to healthcare payers including self-insured employers. Having regional presence with global reach, Nextcare provides its clients with the perfect balance between unrivalled customer service and maximum cost optimization.

For more information, please visit: www.nextcarehealth.com

About MEDGULF

Since 1980, Medgulf has provided peace of mind and protection to individuals and businesses across the Middle East. Headquartered in Lebanon, Medgulf has expanded its reach to several regional markets, becoming a leading provider recognized for its financial strength and customer-centric approach. For over four decades, the company has protected people, assets, and businesses with dedication, innovation, and integrity; continuing to uphold its enduring promise: a Legacy of Trust.

For more information, please visit: www.medgulf.com.lb