Next Stop: Brazil…Omio expands to South America, strengthening its global presence across four continents

The global leader in multi-modal travel announces operations in South America's largest country, elevating journeys for domestic and international travellers alike

BERLIN and SÃO PAULO, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omio,the leading multi-modal booking platform, today announced its official launch in Brazil, marking a major milestone in its global growth. Driven by the mission to make every journey seamless, Brazilian travellers can now effortlessly search, compare and book long-distance/intercity bus routes and flights from over 300 carriers - all on one app. With the expansion into Brazil, the Omio platform now unifies transportation via flights, trains, ferries and buses across 46 countries in four continents: Europe, North and South America, and Asia.

Simplifying travel across Brazil

Local and international travellers exploring Brazil will enjoy the seamless app experience that has made Omio the trusted companion for over a billion users worldwide. With multiple modes of transport in one app, Omio makes searching, comparing, and booking journeys radically simple – without app, tab, or site switching. Many cities such as Gramado/RS, Búzios/RJ, Paraty/RJ, Chapada Diamantina/BA, Lençóis Maranhenses/MA, Bonito/MS are difficult to reach by one mode of transport, and can now be easily accessed with options provided by Omio.



From finding the fastest or most affordable routes, navigating in 32 different languages, choosing preferred payment methods and local currencies or AI-assisted Customer Service, travellers stay in control and well cared for, with Omio. In addition to enhancing the travel experience within Brazil, Omio elevates journeys for Brazilian travellers venturing to Omio's worldwide destinations.

Successful beta phase accomplished

Flights and Brazil's extensive, high-quality bus network remain the backbone of domestic travel. After a successful soft launch/Beta phase (July - September) and extensive partner onboarding, Omio now covers nearly complete ground transportation options, with plans for full coverage soon. So far, Omio's Beta app in Brazil has been well received by international and local travellers, with bookings coming from 48 different countries and a current review score of 4.9 on the App Store and 4.8 on Google Play Store in Brazil.

Building on Brazil's momentum

Omio's entry into Brazil coincides with a booming tourism sector. The country is experiencing unprecedented growth: In the first half of 2025 compared to the same period of the previous year, the sector recorded a 6.9% increase. The reported R$108 billion in revenue stands as the highest figure ever recorded in the country.

The convergence of economic scale, travel appetite, digital readiness and the opportunity to take the sting out of travel via a multi-modal platform makes Brazil a strategic and timely choice for continued expansion.

Vitor Lalor, General Manager Brazil, Omio comments:

"Brazil is one of the most vibrant markets globally, with continental dimensions, natural diversity, vast cultural heritage, and world-famous events. We are proud to support millions of travellers in experiencing the country at its best. By unifying transportation options in a single app combined with our unmatched booking experience, we empower Brazilians and international visitors alike to explore all corners of Brazil with ease, and play a vital role in supporting local tourism."

About Omio

Since its foundation in 2013, the Omio Group has helped customers discover new ways of travelling. Thanks to its two interconnected platforms, Omio and Rome2Rio, Omio is the world's leading travel platform for searching, comparing, and booking. Omio B2B Partnership services OTAs and mobility providers with bespoke business solutions. Omio supports its customers in their desire to explore Europe, the US, Canada, Southeast Asia and Brazil via train, bus, flight, and ferry. Omio sells more than 80,000 tickets daily, employs over 430 staff from more than 50 countries and maintains offices in Berlin, Prague, Melbourne, London and Bangalore. The Omio Group offers its customers journeys that move them. omio.com

