Next Level Aviation® and Aeras Aviation enter USM agreement for CFM56 family engine accessories

DANIA BEACH, Fla., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Level Aviation® (NLA), a leading global supplier commercial aircraft and jet engine used serviceable material (USM), and Aeras Aviation, a global asset management company specializing in end-of-life engine assets for teardown and part-out, have entered into a USM consignment agreement covering CFM56 family engine accessories.

As part of the agreement, Aeras Aviation will consign engine accessories off their CFM56-5B and -7B teardowns to Next Level Aviation® after which NLA will handle repair management, quality, warehousing, and logistics for the consigned inventory. Next Level Aviation® will then sell the serviceable CFM56 material globally to support both companies' worldwide customer bases with engine accessory USM at market-leading turnaround times and pricing.

Next Level Aviation® Chairman & CEO Jack Gordon commented, "We are proud to partner with Aeras Aviation on this CFM56 engine accessory consignment agreement to further enhance NLA's ability to support our, and Aeras's, global customer base with lower-cost serviceable CFM56 engine accessories."

"When the opportunity became available to partner with Aeras Aviation it was an easy decision. They have an experienced management group that will provide a steady stream of material for our customers for years to come. We could not be more excited to work together with such a great team," said Matt Dreyer, Executive Vice President of Supply Chain for Next Level Aviation®.

Aeras Aviation's Managing Director, Demetrios Bradshaw, stated "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Next Level Aviation. This collaboration represents an exciting opportunity for both organizations to leverage each other's strengths and drive innovation in our industry. Together, we look forward to achieving our shared goals and delivering even greater value to our customers."

"Our partnership with Next Level Aviation marks a significant milestone for Aeras Aviation. The combined expertise and resources of our two organizations will undoubtedly enhance our ability to deliver exceptional service to our customers in the aviation industry," commented Aeras Aviation's Director of Asset Trading & Engine Programs, Aran Tindall.

About Next Level Aviation®

Next Level Aviation® is an ASA-100 accredited and FAA Advisory Circular 00-56B compliant supplier stocking commercial aircraft/jet engine used serviceable material (USM) for all Boeing and Airbus aircraft platforms and associated jet engines. Next Level specifically focuses on stocking spare parts for the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 families of aircraft and their associated jet engines, which currently make up about 70% of the global commercial fleet.

Founded in March 2013 by Jack Gordon, Mike Dreyer, and Matt Dreyer, Next Level Aviation® has grown into a top global supplier of commercial aircraft/jet engine used serviceable material. For more information please contact Jack Gordon (jack@nextlevelaviation.net) or visit nextlevelaviation.net.

About Aeras Aviation

Aeras DWC LLC (t/a Aeras Aviation) is an ISO and ASA accredited global asset management company that specializes in the sale and purchasing of complete engine assets, offering an end-of-life solution for engines through to piece part components.

Aeras Aviation focuses on several engine platforms including CFM56-3/-5/-7, CF6-80C2, PW4000 and V2500, offering a variety of services including Engine Teardowns, Engine Management Programs, Material Salvation Programs, Fan Blade Exchange Programs and Technical Services.

Established in October 2017 in Dubai, UAE. Within 7 years, Aeras Aviation has opened two additional offices in the UK and the US with a running team of 20 employees. This geographical growth has allowed Aeras Aviation to support top Airlines, MRO's and industry resellers worldwide, and has positioned itself respectfully within the industry, as a trusted and reliable engine supplier.

For more information about Aeras Aviation, please contact us: Info@aerasaviation.com. Or visit www.aerasaviation.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2367849/Next_Level_Aviation_Logo.jpg