Next-Generation Solar Cells Market to Reach USD 19.62 Billion by 2032, Driven by Perovskite and Quantum Dot Innovations | DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to DataM Intelligence, the Next-Generation Solar Cells Market Size is undergoing a rapid transformation, growing from USD 4.21 billion in 2024 to an estimated USD 19.62 billion by 2032, at an impressive CAGR of 21.21% during 2025–2032.

This growth is primarily fueled by breakthrough material technologies, increasing demand for high-efficiency and flexible solar solutions, and strong policy incentives supporting clean energy adoption. Next-generation solar cells-such as perovskite, organic photovoltaic (OPV), and quantum dot solar cells-are redefining the global solar landscape by delivering enhanced conversion efficiencies, lightweight designs, and cost competitiveness over traditional silicon-based systems.

Growth Drivers

Global solar demand surpassed 1.3 terawatts (TW) of installed capacity in 2024, with advanced materials contributing over 5% of new installations .

surpassed of installed capacity in 2024, with . Perovskite solar cell efficiencies have exceeded 26% in lab conditions , with commercial module prototypes achieving 22% average efficiency , surpassing multicrystalline silicon levels.

have exceeded , with commercial module prototypes achieving , surpassing multicrystalline silicon levels. Global investment in next-generation solar R&D exceeded USD 4.5 billion in 2024 , with over 30 pilot-scale production lines operational worldwide.

, with over operational worldwide. Transition toward lightweight, flexible photovoltaics in portable and building-integrated applications is projected to add USD 2.8 billion in incremental revenue by 2030 .

in portable and building-integrated applications is projected to add . Government-backed renewable energy policies (such as the U.S. IRA, Japan's Green Innovation Fund, and EU Solar PV Industrial Alliance) are accelerating adoption rates, particularly in decentralized solar networks.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Solutions

The market is segmented into On-Grid Systems, Off-Grid Systems, and Hybrid Systems.

On-Grid Systems dominate with approximately 62% market share (USD 2.6 billion in 2024) , driven by large-scale integration into residential and commercial infrastructure.

dominate with approximately , driven by large-scale integration into residential and commercial infrastructure. Off-Grid Systems account for 25% share (USD 1.05 billion) and are growing at 23.4% CAGR , supported by rural electrification and portable solar applications.

account for and are growing at , supported by rural electrification and portable solar applications. Hybrid Systems (combining solar with battery or grid storage) represent 13% share (USD 0.55 billion) but are expected to exceed USD 3 billion by 2032 as microgrid installations expand.

By Material Type

Next-generation materials are revolutionizing solar energy efficiency and adaptability:

Perovskite Solar Cells lead with 30% share (USD 1.25 billion) and are projected to reach USD 7 billion by 2032 , growing at 25% CAGR , driven by scalability and tandem integration with silicon.

lead with and are projected to reach , growing at , driven by scalability and tandem integration with silicon. CIGS (Copper Indium Gallium Selenide) holds 20% (USD 840 million) , with robust applications in lightweight and flexible solar modules.

holds , with robust applications in lightweight and flexible solar modules. Cadmium Telluride (CdTe) accounts for 15% share (USD 630 million) , sustained by high-volume manufacturing from First Solar, Inc.

accounts for , sustained by high-volume manufacturing from First Solar, Inc. Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) and Quantum Dot Solar Cells collectively contribute 18% (USD 760 million) and are expected to achieve 24–26% CAGR , owing to improved transparency, color tunability, and building integration.

and collectively contribute and are expected to achieve , owing to improved transparency, color tunability, and building integration. Amorphous Silicon (a-Si) and Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) represent the remainder (17%), primarily used in niche aerospace and specialty power applications.

By Application

Residential installations held 40% share (USD 1.7 billion) in 2024, boosted by home energy independence and rooftop solar programs.

installations held in 2024, boosted by home energy independence and rooftop solar programs. Commercial applications contributed 35% (USD 1.47 billion) , with corporations and SMEs investing in net-zero infrastructure.

applications contributed , with corporations and SMEs investing in net-zero infrastructure. Industrial usage, accounting for 25% (USD 1.05 billion), is projected to grow fastest at 23% CAGR, supported by logistics, manufacturing, and warehouse solar rooftops.

Regional Insights: United States & Japan

United States

The U.S. market accounted for 36% global share (USD 1.5 billion in 2024) and is expected to reach USD 7.5 billion by 2032, expanding at 22.1% CAGR.

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has allocated USD 370 billion in renewable incentives, with at least USD 1.2 billion directed to next-gen solar innovation .

has allocated in renewable incentives, with at least . More than 12 perovskite pilot lines are operational in the U.S., with expected annual capacity of 2 GW by 2026 .

are operational in the U.S., with expected annual capacity of . Building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) adoption rose 18% year-on-year in 2024, as architects integrate solar facades into commercial buildings.

Japan

Japan's market reached USD 420 million in 2024 and will expand to USD 1.95 billion by 2032, growing at 21.8% CAGR.

The government's Green Innovation Fund allocates USD 2 billion for advanced solar manufacturing and perovskite cell production.

allocates for advanced solar manufacturing and perovskite cell production. Japan has achieved laboratory perovskite efficiencies above 26% and leads in flexible and tandem solar technologies.

and leads in flexible and tandem solar technologies. Corporate power purchase agreements (PPAs) from leading firms such as Panasonic and Kaneka are driving the commercial segment, which grew 19% in 2024.

Competitive Landscape

According to DataM Intelligence, the next-generation solar cells market is moderately consolidated, with technology giants and innovators investing in R&D for commercialization, durability, and mass production scalability.

Key Players:

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. | Trina Solar Co., Ltd. | JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd. | First Solar, Inc. | Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd. | Oxford Photovoltaics Ltd. | Kaneka Corporation | Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. | GCL-New Energy Holdings Limited | MiaSolé

Highlights:

First Solar, Inc. reported USD 4.7 billion revenue , with its CdTe segment delivering record efficiency of 22.6% .

reported , with its CdTe segment delivering record efficiency of . Trina Solar achieved USD 13 billion in revenue, with over 20 GW shipments of advanced cell modules.

achieved in revenue, with over of advanced cell modules. Oxford PV ramped perovskite-tandem cell capacity to 100 MW/year , the first commercial-scale production line in Europe.

ramped perovskite-tandem cell capacity to , the first commercial-scale production line in Europe. Kaneka Corporation and JA Solar collectively contributed over 1.5 GW of thin-film installations in 2024.

and collectively contributed over of thin-film installations in 2024. Ascent Solar expanded its flexible solar module production by 40% YoY, targeting aerospace and mobile energy markets.

Together, the top 10 companies represent over 70% of the global market revenue, reinforced by strong IP portfolios, strategic supply chains, and localized manufacturing investments.

Recent Industry Developments:

Oxford PV commenced commercial shipments of 27% efficiency tandem perovskite modules (February 2025).

commenced commercial shipments of (February 2025). First Solar completed a 3.5 GW factory expansion in Ohio, increasing its CdTe capacity by 35% (March 2025).

completed a in Ohio, increasing its CdTe capacity by 35% (March 2025). JA Solar launched Quantum Series perovskite-on-silicon modules with 22.5% efficiency for residential rooftops (April 2025).

launched perovskite-on-silicon modules with 22.5% efficiency for residential rooftops (April 2025). Kaneka Corporation initiated pilot-scale production of organic photovoltaic modules for consumer electronics (January 2025).

initiated pilot-scale production of organic photovoltaic modules for consumer electronics (January 2025). Trina Solar announced a USD 600 million investment in hybrid perovskite R&D to enhance stability and lifespan.

Market Outlook and Opportunities

According to DataM Intelligence, the future of the next-generation solar industry is defined by scalability, material diversification, and integration with storage and hydrogen systems.

Key Forecast Indicators:

Perovskite solar segment to surpass USD 7 billion by 2032 , leading the next-gen category.

to surpass , leading the next-gen category. Quantum dot and OPV technologies to collectively grow at 24.5% CAGR , dominating flexible solar applications.

to collectively grow at , dominating flexible solar applications. Hybrid on-grid systems to reach USD 3 billion by 2032 , driven by smart-grid adoption.

to reach , driven by smart-grid adoption. Asia-Pacific to remain the largest regional market with over 45% share by 2032, supported by manufacturing leadership in China, Japan, and South Korea.

to remain the largest regional market with over by 2032, supported by manufacturing leadership in China, Japan, and South Korea. Residential installations expected to exceed USD 8 billion by 2032 as rooftop solar becomes mainstream in both developed and emerging economies.

Conclusion

The Next-Generation Solar Cells Market represents the forefront of renewable energy innovation. With the market expected to surge from USD 4.21 billion in 2024 to USD 19.62 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 21.21%, the sector is positioned to revolutionize global energy production through high-efficiency, lightweight, and flexible photovoltaic technologies.

According to DataM Intelligence, the convergence of perovskite, CIGS, and quantum dot technologies with digital energy systems will define the next decade of solar evolution. Industry leaders such as First Solar, Trina Solar, Oxford PV, and JA Solar are already shaping this transformation through strategic R&D investments, scaling efficiency benchmarks, and enabling the next wave of decentralized, sustainable power generation.

