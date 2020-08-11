Next Generation Sequencing Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 18,565 Million By 2026 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Next-generation sequencing (NGS) is an innovative technique for low-cost, high-speed sequencing of genomes with increased efficacy. NGS is used in various applications such as exploration of biomarkers, oncology trials, precision medicine, agriculture & animal testing, and so on.

The global next generation sequencing market size was valued at USD 4,533 Million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 18,565 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2019 to 2026.

This research offers a comprehensive overview of the latest industry dynamics for next-generation sequencing and demand prediction projections from 2019 to 2026, which defines the business prospects that prevail.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE NEXT GENERATION SEQUENCING MARKET SIZE

NGS has simplified the study of nucleotides and has effectively replaced traditional genomics methods. This factor is expected to increase the next generation sequencing market size. Moreover, the emergence of genome mapping systems is also expected to fuel the global market's growth for next-generation sequencing.

One of the key developments boosting the demand is the miniaturization of third-generation devices with the launch of palm-sized sequencers. The continued advancement of next-generation sequencing technology's performance and the cost is projected to fuel the growth of non-conventional applications such as Agri-genomics and infectious disease research.

Next generation sequencing provides a comprehensive description of the molecular structure of a tumor that helps further accelerate the therapy prescription protocols. In addition, the introduction of preventive cancer screening services provides considerable growth opportunities for next generation sequencing market size.

NEXT GENERATION SEQUENCING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on the application, in 2018, the diagnostics segment held the largest Next generation sequencing market share. This significant market share can be attributed to factors such as the number of new cancer cases across the globe, a favorable reimbursement scenario for NGS-based testing in the US, and a growing focus of key market players on developing NGS-based cancer products & services.

Based on end-users, the academic institutes & research centers held the largest Next generation sequencing market share in 2018. This is due to the growing number of partnerships between Next generation sequencing market leaders and academic & research institutions, a favorable funding scenario for region-wide genomics research, and the creation of cost-effective NGS products and testing services.

Based on the region, North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The dominance of North America is due to factors such as the growing use of NGS in diagnostics and genomics science, the availability of research funding, and the development of approaches for NGS data analyses.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the projected period. The rapid growth can be attributed to the initiatives taken by Asian companies as well as government bodies that aim to improve their genomics industry and generate revenue.

TOP COMPANIES IN THE NEXT GENERATION SEQUENCING MARKET

The next generation sequencing market is highly competitive, with few players dominating the market. Agreements and partnerships between various industry leaders and health centers are being used as a market strategy to get a strong foothold in the market.

The top companies in the next-generation sequencing are, Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Beijing Genomics Institute, Qiagen N.V., 454 Life Sciences Corporation (Roche Holding AG), Agilent Technologies, Inc., Perkinelmer, Inc., Genomatix GmbH, and PierianDx. Other prominent players in the value chain include Eurofins Scientific, Gatc Biotech AG, Macrogen, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., DNASTAR, Inc., Biomatters Ltd., Partek Inc., New England Biolabs, Inc. and Myriad Genetics, Inc.

These organizations are partnering with clinical research agencies to decode the pathogenesis of specific diseases using next-generation sequencing platforms.

NEXT GENERATION SEQUENCING MARKET ON THE BASIS OF PRODUCT

Consumables

Sample Preparation Consumables



DNA Fragmentation, End Repair, A-Tailing, and Size Selection





Library Preparation & Target Enrichment



Quality Control



Other Consumables.

Platforms

HiSeq



MiSeq



Ion Torrent



SOLiD



Pacbio Rs II and Sequel System



Other Sequencing Platforms.

Services

Sequencing Services



RNA Sequencing





Whole Exome Sequencing





Whole Genome Sequencing





Targeted Sequencing





Chip Sequencing





De Novo Sequencing





Methyl Sequencing.



Data Management Services



NGS Data Analysis Services





NGS Data Analysis Software & Workbenches





ment and Cloud Computing SolutionsNGS Storage, Manage.

NEXT GENERATION SEQUENCING MARKET ON THE BASIS OF BY APPLICATION

Diagnostics

Biomarkers and Cancer

Reproductive Health

Personalized Medicine

Agriculture and Animal Research

Other Applications.

NEXT GENERATION SEQUENCING MARKET ON THE BASIS OF TECHNOLOGY

Sequencing by Synthesis

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Sequencing by Ligation

Pyrosequencing

Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing

Other Technologies.

NEXT GENERATION SEQUENCING MARKET ON THE BASIS OF END USER

Academic and Clinical Research Centers

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals and Clinics

Other End User.

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California , Inc.

, Inc. Beijing Genomics Institute

Qiagen N.V.

454 Life Sciences Corporation (Roche Holding AG)

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Genomatix GmbH

PierianDx

Others.

