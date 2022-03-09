Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market worth $ 143.6 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the " "Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market by Product Types (Skincare, Haircare, Make-up, Fragrances, Others), Application (Consultation/digital questionnaires, Apps and specialized hardware, Home test kits, Others) - Market Trends, Competitive Landscape, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research report version by InsightAce Analytic, the global Next-Generation Personalized Beauty market is valued at US$ 41.9 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 143.6 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1043

Personalized beauty products are alternatives to conventional multipurpose products. It consists of utilizing a person's genetic information and behaviour to design customized beauty products for the consumer. For teenagers, their beauty knowledge is still developing, and their tastes are frequently changing, so they require guidance and expertise to help them navigate the beauty market. Next-Generation Personalized Beauty embraces various tailor-made products like Skincare, Haircare, Fragrances, Make-up, and Others. Skincare brand Proven says it feeds consumer data into its AI platform, which encompasses information on more than 100,000 products, 4,000+ scientific publications, 8M+ testimonials, etc., to deliver the most applicable ingredients for users.

Moreover, Companies are progressively trying to personalize and differentiate their products. However, Covid-19 has a positive effect on Next Generation Personalized Beauty Market. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for wellness and self-care products has accelerated on account of increased consumer focus on the essentials in beauty and personal care, as well as consumer products in general. According to a February 2021 PowerReviews study, consumers are now 40% more likely to test new cosmetic products than they were before the pandemic.

The growing tendency in the beauty industry is primarily driving market growth; raising awareness about personalized beauty products to catch unique beauty requirements is also supposed to fuel the market growth. Technological advancements in tailor-made beauty products are expected to boost the market forward. Covid-19 impact unveils that Beauty-industry players will capture and convert the attention of existing and new customers soon. The application of artificial intelligence for testing, discovery and customization will step up with collaboration amongst brands, consultants and retailers through data sharing, and inventory pooling is further expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Regionally, Europe held the largest market share among the worldwide market, followed by America and the Asia Pacific. On the other hand, North America is expected to dominate the market during the analysis of the forecast period.

Request for ToC/Proposal: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-next-generation-personalized-beauty-market-assessment/1043

Global Next-Generation Personalized Beauty market reports feature prominent players like Ulta Beauty, Inc., Proven Skincare, BITE Beauty, Coty Inc., BASF Care Creations, Curology, Estée Lauder Inc., Function of Beauty, insitU Cosmetics Ltd., FitSkin Inc., Krigler, Kiehl's Apothecary Preparations, CODAGE, SkinCeuticals Custom D.O.S.E., SKINSHIFT, FitSkin Inc., DermaCare Skin Inc., eSalon, Romy Paris, Duolab, Prose, Nomige, Atolla, Ave & Edam, Preemadonna Inc., Laboté, Orig3n, Skin Authority, NU SKIN, IOMA Paris, Sephora, SKINTELLI, AN EPIGENCARE BRAND , SkinAI LLC (Our Skin) , L'Oréal S.A., L'Occitane Groupe SA, Unilever PLC, Kendo Holdings, Inc., Preemadonna Inc., Shiseido Company, Limited, Amorepacific Corporation and Other Prominent Players.

Key developments in the market:

In Sept 2021 , Coty, Inc. revealed a multi-channel partnership contract with Perfect Corp. Through this partnership, Company plans to reinforce its offering in virtual try-on, online skin diagnostics and data-driven personalization for brands consisting of CoverGirl, Sally Hansen and philosophy, as well as for Coty's broad fragrance portfolio.

Coty, Inc. revealed a multi-channel partnership contract with Perfect Corp. Through this partnership, Company plans to reinforce its offering in virtual try-on, online skin diagnostics and data-driven personalization for brands consisting of CoverGirl, and philosophy, as well as for Coty's broad fragrance portfolio. In Aug 2021 , Sephora relaunched its in-store color IQ foundation matching service with new artificial intelligence technology to find the best foundation match for the customers. It includes scanning the skin with a unique lens that leverages AI (computer vision). Sephora also installed a digital mirror at its flagship store in Madrid to deliver personalized recommendations through AI.

Sephora relaunched its in-store color IQ foundation matching service with new artificial intelligence technology to find the best foundation match for the customers. It includes scanning the skin with a unique lens that leverages AI (computer vision). Sephora also installed a digital mirror at its flagship store in to deliver personalized recommendations through AI. In Aug 2021 , Function of Beauty acquired Atolla; the expansion revolutionizes beauty through customization and data science.

Function of Beauty acquired Atolla; the expansion revolutionizes beauty through customization and data science. In 2020, Loreal unveiled Perso for skincare; this 3-in-1 device will be able to create custom formulas for lipstick and foundation.

Curious about Report Details @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-next-generation-personalized-beauty-market-assessment/1043

Market Segments

Global Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market by Product Revenue (US$ Billion) Forecast 2019-2030

Skincare

Haircare

Make-up

Fragrances

Others

Global Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market Based on Application Revenue (US$ Billion) Forecast 2019-2030

Consultation/digital questionnaires

Apps and specialized hardware

Home test kits

Others

Global Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market, by Region, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market, by Country, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

The U.S.

Canada

Europe Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market, by Country, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market, by Country, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market, by Country, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market, by Country, 2019-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive market insights for the global next-generation personalized beauty market

To receive an industry overview and future trends of the Next-Generation Personalized Beauty market

To analyze the Next-Generation Personalized Beauty market drivers and challenges

To get information on the Next-Generation Personalized Beauty market size (Value US$ Bn) forecast to 2030

Significant investments, mergers & acquisitions in the Next-Generation Personalized Beauty market industry

For More Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-next-generation-personalized-beauty-market-assessment/1043

Other Related Reports Published by InsightAce Analytic:

Global Personalized Skin Care Market

Global Beauty Ingestible Market

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Beauty and Cosmetics Market

Global Microbiome in Skincare Market

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain a competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets, and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Contact Us:

Priyanka Tilekar

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com

Tel : +1 551 226 6109

Asia: +91 79 72967118

Email: info@insightaceanalytic.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/2tBXsgS

Follow Us On Facebook @ bit.ly/2H9jnDZ



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1729637/InsightAce_Analytic_Logo.jpg

SOURCE InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd