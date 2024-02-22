Next Generation Emergency Response System Market worth $3.3 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advances like artificial intelligence (AI), IoT integration, and 5G communication will drive the Next Generation Emergency Response System (NGERS) industry in the future by improving its predictive powers, interoperability, and resilience. In order to better disaster preparedness and response, user-centric design, smart city integration, and regulatory frameworks will further develop NGERS, placing an emphasis on accessibility, data-driven reaction, and the moral use of emerging technology.

The Next Generation Emergency Response System Market size is projected to grow from USD 2.4 billion in 2023 to USD 3.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Next Generation Emergency Response System Market

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2018-2028 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023–2028 Forecast units Value (USD) Million/Billion Segments Covered Offering (Hardware (Switching & Routing Equipment, Call Handling Systems, Network Infrastructure Equipment, Other Hardware), Software (Call Management Software, Location-Based Services Software, Text Messaging Software, Multimedia Support Software, Other Softwares), Services (Professional Services (Training & Support Services, Consulting, Integration), Managed Services)), End User (Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs), Law Enforcement Agencies, Fire Departments, Emergency Medical Services, Other End Users) and Region Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Companies covered Motorola Solutions (US), AT&T (US), Intrado (US), Hexagon (Sweden), Esri (US), Sinch (Sweden), Atos (France), Comtech (US), Zetron (US), Everbridge (US), Avaya (US), Cisco (US), RapidSOS (US), NGA (India), Convey 911 (US), Boost Pro Systems (UK), Simoco Wireless Solutions (UK), SEON Group (Germany), Carbyne (US), RapidDeploy (US)

The global population is aging, and older adults are more likely to experience medical emergencies. This is driving the demand for emergency response systems that are specifically designed for the needs of the elderly, such as personal emergency response systems and remote patient monitoring systems.

Based on software, the call management software holds the largest market size during the forecast period

In the next generation of emergency response systems, call management software is pivotal in optimizing the entire response process. By automating initial call handling stages, this software swiftly collects crucial information such as caller location and the nature of the emergency, minimizing response time and mitigating potential human errors. Its integration with location services enables precise identification of the caller's whereabouts, ensuring prompt dispatch of emergency services. The software's capability to analyze and prioritize incoming calls based on severity aids in efficient resource allocation. Multi-channel communication support allows the public to convey information through diverse mediums, facilitating comprehensive data exchange. Real-time collaboration features enable seamless communication among response teams, promoting effective coordination. Integration with other systems, such as GIS and surveillance cameras, enhances situational awareness.

Based on software, the multimedia support software is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

In the evolving landscape of emergency response systems, the integration of multimedia support software stands as a pivotal advancement. This advanced technology plays a vital role in enhancing the agility and efficacy of emergency responses. Real-time video and audio streaming, coupled with surveillance integration, empower responders with critical insights into the unfolding emergency. Geospatial information and mapping tools, facilitated by multimedia support, allow for comprehensive visualization of the emergency's scope, aiding in resource optimization and evacuation planning. Multichannel communication, including text, voice, and video, ensures seamless coordination among responders and affected communities. The ability to monitor social media platforms for crowdsourced information enriches the understanding of dynamic situations. Multimedia tools further enable training through virtual reality simulations and augmented reality guidance, enhancing the preparedness of emergency responders.

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

The Next Generation Emergency Response System Market in North America has been experiencing significant growth and development. The burgeoning North American market for next-generation emergency response systems (NGERS) is fueled by technological advancements, rising demands for faster response times, and an aging population. Advancements in AI, big data, and connected devices are enabling sophisticated, integrated systems for real-time data analysis and improved situational awareness. Governments and private entities are investing in NG911, mass notification, public safety software, PERS, and connected sensors to enhance emergency preparedness, response, and citizen safety. The incorporation of drones for aerial reconnaissance, cybersecurity measures, and community alerting systems further contribute to the evolution of a robust and efficient next generation emergency response system landscape in North America. Major next generation emergency response system vendors, such as Motorola Solutions, AT&T, Everbridge, Intrado, and Hexagon have a strong presence in this region. These players innovate their offerings in this market.

Top Key Companies in Next Generation Emergency Response System Market:

The Next Generation Emergency Response System Market comprises major providers, such as Motorola Solutions (US), AT&T (US), Intrado (US), Hexagon (Sweden), Esri (US), Sinch (Sweden), Atos (France), Comtech (US), Zetron (US), Everbridge (US), Avaya (US), Cisco (US), RapidSOS (US), NGA (India), Convey 911 (US), Boost Pro Systems (UK), Simoco Wireless Solutions (UK), SEON Group (Germany), Carbyne (US), RapidDeploy (US). To increase their market share in the next generation emergency response system industry, these competitors have used various growth methods, including partnerships, agreements, collaborations, new product releases & enhancements, and acquisitions.

Recent Developments

In August 2023 , Motorolla Solutions launched CommandCentral Router. It is one of the first cloud-based 9-1-1 call routing technologies in the industry. It provides public safety answering points (PSAPs) with dependable, mission-critical 9-1-1 call routing performance through a cloud-based solution. It is compatible with all of Motorola Solutions' emergency call management products.

In May 2022, AT&T launched a new 911 location service, which enables them to route 911 calls from its wireless subscribers to the closest dispatch centers, reducing the delays caused by traditional closest cell tower routing.

Next Generation Emergency Response System Market Advantages:

A lot of next-generation systems use Internet of Things (IoT) gadgets, like wearables, smart appliances, and sensors, to collect data in real-time about the surroundings and people involved in an emergency. Responders can gain important insights from this data, which will enable them to make better decisions and handle the situation more skillfully.

Predictive analytics algorithms, which evaluate past data, environmental elements, and other pertinent variables to foresee possible emergencies or identify high-risk locations, may be included into next-generation technologies. These technologies can assist emergency responders in more effectively allocating resources and mitigating situations before they worsen by proactively recognising dangers.

User-friendly interfaces and support for numerous communication channels, such as text, multimedia, and voice, are common features of next-generation systems. This guarantees that people with a range of requirements and capacities, irrespective of their location or preferred method of communication, may conveniently and efficiently obtain emergency services.

The scalability and adaptability of next-generation emergency response systems is intended to accommodate evolving requirements and technology breakthroughs. Their seamless integration with current infrastructure and capacity to absorb upcoming enhancements or expansions guarantees their long-term sustainability and efficacy.

Next-generation systems give emergency responders and decision-makers important insights into the changing situation by utilising real-time data collecting and analytics. More informed decision-making, resource allocation, and coordination amongst many entities involved in emergency response operations are made possible by this data-driven strategy.

The benefits of next-generation emergency response systems eventually lead to better public safety results. Quicker reaction times, enhanced collaboration, and proactive risk mitigation help preserve lives, minimise property loss, and lessen the effects of disasters on neighbourhoods.

Report Objectives

To determine, segment, and forecast the global Next Generation Emergency Response System Market based on offering, end user, and region in terms of value.

To forecast the size of the market segments to five main regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East & Africa , and Latin America .

, , , & , and . To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Next Generation Emergency Response System Market.

To study the complete value chain and related industry segments and perform a value chain analysis of the Next Generation Emergency Response System Market landscape.

To strategically analyze the macro and micro markets to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total Next Generation Emergency Response System Market.

To analyze the industry trends, patents, and innovations related to the Next Generation Emergency Response System Market.

To analyze the opportunities for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Next Generation Emergency Response System Market.

To profile the key players in the market and comprehensively analyze their market share/ranking and core competencies.

Track and analyze competitive developments, such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches and developments, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, business expansions, and Research and development (R&D) activities.

