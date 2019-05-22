Next Generation Data Storage Market to Reach a Market Size of $106.3 Billion by 2024 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global Next Generation Data Storage Market, published by KBV research, The Global Next Generation Data Storage Market size is expected to reach $106.3 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 12.9% CAGR during the forecast period. In order to save and retrieve data faster and more efficiently, next generation storage technologies are used. The increasing trend in mobility and digitalization is fuelling the growth of Next Generation data storage market.

The North America market would dominate the Global Next-Generation Data Storage File & Object-Based Storage Market by Region by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 10.5 % during the forecast period. The growing volume of unstructured data in various industries has led to a growing demand for safe, reliable and economical storage facilities in North America. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.1% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.9% during (2018 - 2024).

The Storage Area Network market dominated the Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market by Storage System 2017. Along with a large chunk of companies utilizing cloud-based services to store their data with virtual servers, various companies are focusing upon expanding their storage capacities beyond the existing infrastructural capabilities. SAN technology is extensively used by cloud technology makers owing to its ability of connecting large numbers of servers to storage devices. The Direct-Attached Storage market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.5% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Network-Attached Storage market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 14.8% during (2018 - 2024).

The HDD market dominated the Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market by Storage Medium 2017, growing at a CAGR of 11.5 % during the forecast period. The SSD market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.7% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Tape market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 14.1% during (2018 - 2024).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, Dell Technologies Inc., IBM Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Samsung Electronics., Netapp Inc., Pure Storage Inc., Netgear, Inc. Western Digital Corporation, and Hitachi, Ltd.

In order to understand the competitive landscape, the KBV Cardinal Matrix has been provided with this report. It is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Samsung Electronics and IBM Corporation are some of the forerunners in the Next Generation Data Storage Market.

Global Next Generation Data Storage Market Segmentation

By Storage Architecture

File & Object-Based Storage

Block Storage

By Storage System

Storage Area Network

Direct-Attached Storage

Network-Attached Storage

By Storage Medium

HDD

SSD

Tape

By End User

Enterprise

BFSI



Healthcare & Life Sciences



Media & Entertainment



Manufacturing



Retail & Consumer Goods



Others

Government Bodies

Telecom Companies

Others

By Geography

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Russia



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Singapore



Malaysia



Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Argentina



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Nigeria



Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company

Dell technologies Inc.

IBM Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Samsung Electr006Fnics.

Netapp Inc.

Pure storage Inc.

Netgear, Inc.

Western Digital Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

