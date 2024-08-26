Next-Generation Battery Market to Reach $3.4 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 7.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The rise in adoption of sustainable energy solutions and the surge in demand for efficient and high-performance energy storage systems are synergistically driving the demand for next-generation batteries. As the global energy sector increasingly prioritizes environmental stewardship, there is a growing need for alternatives to traditional energy storage technologies with high environmental impacts, such as sodium- ion and conventional lithium-ion batteries

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Next-Generation Battery Market by Battery Type (Lithium-ion, Sodium-ion, Graphene Battery, Flow Battery, Metal Air Battery, Zinc-ion Battery and Others), Application (Electric Vehicles, Consumer Electronics, Renewable and Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) , Data Centers and Telecommunication, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the next-generation battery market was valued at $1.7 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $3.4 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2033.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A262579

Prime determinants of growth

The growing demand for electric vehicles stands as a compelling and transformative driver for the next-generation batteries market. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA) , more than 10 million electric cars have been sold worldwide in 2022, and sales are projected to grow by another 35% this year, reaching a total of 14 million. As the automotive industry undergoes a profound shift towards sustainability, there has been a significant uptick in consumer interest and adoption of electric vehicles. This surge is primarily fueled by concerns over environmental impact, government incentives, and technological advancements in battery technologies.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $1.7 billion Market Size in 2033 $3.4 billion CAGR 7.2 % No. of Pages in Report 320 Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region. Drivers • Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles • Rising Need for Energy Storage Solutions Opportunity • Increased Renewable Energy Adoption Restraint • Technological Challenges and Limitations



The lithium-ion segment maintains its dominance by 2033

By battery type, the others segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Lithium-ion batteries continue to dominate the market due to their well-established technology, high energy density, and widespread use in consumer electronics, electric vehicles (EVs) , and renewable energy storage systems. Lithium-ion batteries offer a mature supply chain, extensive research and development support, and continuously improving performance metrics.

Procure Complete Report (320 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/3AHorNN

The electric vehicles segment is expected to lead the trail by 2033

Based on application, the electric vehicle segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is estimated to dominate during the forecast period. The demand for high-energy-density, lightweight, and long-lasting batteries is crucial in this sector. Lithium-ion batteries currently dominate this segment due to their superior energy density and performance. However, emerging battery technologies such as solid-state batteries, with their enhanced safety and higher energy capacity, are increasingly being researched and developed for future EVs. The growth of the EV market is further fueled by global initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and the continuous push for sustainable transportation solutions.

Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region in terms of revenue in 2023

Based on region, Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region in terms of revenue in 2023. Asia-Pacific region is asserting its dominance in the next-generation batteries market, driven by a confluence of economic, industrial, and technological factors. One of the primary drivers is the region's rapid industrialization and urbanization, which necessitates reliable and efficient energy storage solutions. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are heavily investing in infrastructure development, smart cities, and advanced manufacturing facilities. These projects require robust energy storage systems to manage energy efficiently and ensure uninterrupted power supply, thereby boosting the demand for next-generation batteries.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/next-generation-battery-market/purchase-options

Leading Market Players: -

BYD Company Ltd.

SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.

AESC GROUP LTD.

Toshiba Corporation

Hitachi High-Tech India Private Limited

Solid Power Inc.

SES AI Corporation.

ESS Tech, Inc.

24M .

. Poly Plus.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global next generation batteries market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Energy & Power Industry:

Lithium-ion Battery Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component, by Capacity, by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Cylindrical Li-ion Battery Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Capacity, by Application, by End-Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033

Fast Charge Battery Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033

Lead Acid Battery Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Product, by Construction Method, by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Forklift Battery Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Application, by Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Battery chemistry, Source, Recycling Process and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Redox Flow Battery Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:



David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/energy-and-power

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg