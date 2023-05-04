Next Destination: Starlite Occident A UNIQUE EXPERIENCE IN THE WORLD

MARBELLA, Spain, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starlite Occident is the most important boutique festival in the world. An exciting experience that combines music, culture, leisure and gastronomy, and an essential global destination that brings together thousands of people to enjoy unforgettable moments. Held in Marbella (Andalucía, Spain) since 2012 and a benchmark in luxury lifestyle, it has received more than 1.7 million attendees from 95 nationalities. This year, it celebrates its 12th anniversary and will open its doors from June 21 to September 2.

Located in a former quarry, one of the most spectacular enclaves in the world, the festival is an oasis under the stars. Nature and the latest immersive technology merge in an environment where everything is designed to dream big.

Every year, music icons gather at the festival, where thanks to its rock auditorium and its reduced capacity, intimate concerts with extraordinary acoustics take place. Starlite Occident 2023 will offer an eclectic proposal, transcending generations and musical styles, to enjoy live artists such as Black Eyed Peas, Luis Fonsi, Rod Stewart, Lionel Richie, Mika, Norah Jones, Ludovico Einaudi, Yusuf / Cat Stevens, Ricky Martin, Iggy Pop, Tom Jones, Seal, Gipsy Kings, Anastacia, Michael Bolton, Sebastian Yatra, Wilco and Eros Ramazzotti. In previous editions: Sting, Christina Aguilera, Rosalia, Elton John, JessieJ, Diana Ross, Lenny Kravitz, John Legend, Pet Shop Boys, Andrea Bocelli, Maluma, or Tony Bennett.

After the concerts, Starlite Occident becomes the coolest club with incredible DJ Sessions and after parties. Urban and electronic music referents, such as Matthias Tanzmann or Detlef, set the pace of the lounge area to enjoy the best nightlife until dawn.

The show also conquers the culinary side. The festival's four new restaurants will immerse attendees in a journey through the different flavors of the world.

Starlite Occident unites sustainability and technology to protect the environment and contribute to the social well-being of its surroundings. The festival redoubles its commitment by adopting measures to achieve the SDGs of the United Nations, developing and supporting various projects through the Starlite Foundation. This 2023, it will celebrate the XIV edition of the Starlite Gala, hosted by Antonio Banderas and Sandra García-Sanjuán: the largest solidarity event to raise resources and reward celebrities who make the cause of others their own.

