Next Cryptocurrency to Explode Wall Street Memes Presale Ends in 7 Days, Launches on Top Exchanges in 9 Days

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There are only seven days left to buy Wall Street Memes, the most highly anticipated meme coin launch of 2023.

$WSM coin has already raised in excess of $25 million as its one million-strong community, with which Elon Musk interacts, seeks to monetize the GameStop stonks stock-democratizing movement and bring its verve to crypto.

Wall Street Memes is one of the biggest ICOs of 2023 and is ending soon - it launches on tier 1 crypto exchanges in 9 days

According to the Wall Street Memes website, in nine days the first tier 1 centralized exchange (CEX) listings will take place, which according to unconfirmed reports, will feature at least two top 10 exchanges.

Speculation is rife as to which exchanges are in the frame, with at least one YouTuber chalking up Binance as one of the trading venues.

But even if it is not Binance just yet, snaring a bunch of top exchanges at this early stage of the project's development will stand it in good stead for a Binance listing in the future, and explosive price action at launch in a little over a week.

Wall Street Meme's presale is still open, so there's no time to lose to grab your allocation before it closes. The native token, $WSM, is priced at $0.0337 and could soon be trading at 10x that valuation.

After staking and tier 1 CEX listings, what mystery product launches is Wall Street Memes planning?

Crypto watchers should not make the mistake of writing off Wall Street Memes as just another low-utility meme coin in search of a viral following.

Although not publicly announced, it is thought that the project has a number of major products it will be launching after it is listed on major centralized exchanges.

The project is all about helping Main Street take on Wall Street and win, and there's no better way to do that than with crypto as the tip of the spear of the attack plan.

Its first product has actually already launched, with the unveiling less than a week ago of new staking functionality.

The Wall Street Memes staking service is a big hit with the community.

So far, 343 million $WSM tokens have been staked and are currently earning an annual percentage yield (APY) of 58%, as shown on the staking dashboard. It means that 34% of the tokens allocated to the presale have now been locked in the staking pool smart contract.

There is a maximum total token supply of 2,000,000,000, of which 50% (1 billion) is on sale in the soon-to-finish presale. As far as tokenomics goes, 20% is equally divided for decentralized and centralized exchange liquidity, 50% for marketing, and 30% for community rewards.

Such a substantial cut of the tokens set aside for marketing confirms the serious ambition of this project.

Twenty percent of the $WSM total token supply is allocated for staking rewards (400,000,000). This comes out of the 30% allocated to community rewards.

The significance of staking cannot be overstated. Because it provides a passive income stream, it will encourage long-term holding of the coin. It will also have the welcome effect of suppressing selling pressure when the coin lists.

Wall Street Memes has Elon Musk interacting with its already-established one million-strong community

On top of its existing brand power among retail investors, Wall Street Memes has another thing going for it that competing meme coins lack – established verifiable legitimacy.

When multi-billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk interacts with your X (formerly Twitter) feed, it is time to uncork the Champagne. Well, $WSM is already in that enviable position.

You can check out two of Musk's posts on @wallstmemes at the links here https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1636924379086077954 and here https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1649784663924244482.

When it comes to meme coin influencers, they don't come any bigger than Elon Musk. His interactions to date beg the question: has Elon Musk been buying $WSM?

Just a little help from Musk can take a coin a very long way, as Dogecoin holders will attest – Musk is thought to feature among the line-up of Dogecoin whales.

Buying or not, Elon Musk has already sprinkled enough of his fairy dust to magic up a stellar launch for $WSM.

Beyond meme coins – WSM wants to monetize the democratization of wealth creation

The avowed aim of the Wall Street Memes coin is to monetize the investor-focused social movement that, at its height, saw bands of retail stock buyers coming together on the Reddit sub WallStreetBets, to take on Wall Street and win.

Now Wall Street Memes is bringing the same swashbuckling YOLO spirit to crypto.

Wall Street Memes wants to re-energize the founding ideals of crypto to help the little guy achieve financial freedom by accessing wealth hitherto only available to Wall Street insiders.

Boasting a social community of more than one million switched-on retail investors, Wall Street Memes emerged as a champion of retail investors in the meme stocks movement that kicked off in 2021.

Wall Street Memes coin is the brainchild of the team behind the one million-strong social Wall Street Memes community that grew out of the meme stocks movement. It is today one of the internet's most influential retail investing communities.

For example, its Wall Street Bets Instagram account alone has 534k followers and another 260,000 on X (formerly Twitter).

It also has over 100k followers across its two other Instagram channels, wallstgonewild and wallstbullsnft.

The launch of the $WSM token is far from being the team's first venture into crypto, In May this year, the team launched the Wall Street Bulls Ordinals NFT Collection.

Also, the founders of the community famously made $2.5 million when, in 2021, they minted the highly successful Wall Street Bulls 10,000-piece NFT collection, which sold out in 32 minutes.

It is not often that crypto investors get to contribute to a project launched by a team with a proven track record, but Wall Street Memes is one such opportunity.

The WSM posse looks like they have within their grasp the next meme coin to take off, and its expanding utility means it will appeal to serious long-term investors beyond the ranks of the meme coin crowd.

Media push builds Wall Street Memes FOMO: "the most anticipated meme coin launch of 2023"

The brand appeal of Wall Street Memes and the continuing success of its sellout presale means that it is already a top coin before it even hits the spot market.

Crypto experts are lining up with bullish forecasts for Wall Street Memes.

YouTube cryptocurrency channel No Bs Crypto, with 33k subscribers, dubs $WSM the most anticipated meme coin launch of 2023.

Next up is YouTuber Joe Parys, with 380k subscribers. He tells his viewers that Wall Street Memes coin could be a 100x crypto.

Another analyst, Michael Wrubel, this time with 310k subscribers on YouTube, issued an urgent warning to his viewers four days ago not to miss out on getting into $WSM before the upcoming tier 1 listings.

Meanwhile, crypto presale analyst Jacob Crypto Bury reckons Wall Street Memes could be the best crypto to buy today, with only six weeks to go before it lists on top exchanges.

Other crypto financial influencers think $WSM could be the next Pepe coin because of its potential to monetize the meme stock movement.

Major crypto news outlets have also been covering Wall Street Memes, among them Coingape, Cryptopotato, Cryptonews, Analytics Insight, U.Today, Outlook India, Finbold, and The Coin Republic.

Given the marketing strength being demonstrated by Wall Street Memes at this relatively early stage in its roadmap and the start of utility-enhancing product rollouts, expect the remaining tokens to be snapped up in short order.

Wall Street Memes $50k airdrop is eligible to all token holders – where to buy $WSM

Not only is WSM one of the fairest presales, with no team allocation, it is also rewarding its growing community with the chance to win $50,000.

After investing, you can join the Wall Street Memes competition, where five lucky degens can benefit from a $50,000 $WSM airdrop.

If you are a $WSM token holder, then you can click on the button at the Wall Street Memes Linktree page to complete the steps to qualify for the airdrop.

$WSM can be bought on the Ethereum blockchain and BNB Smart Chain using ETH, BNB, or USDT (ERC-20 or BEP-20). If you wish to stake now, then you must buy with ETH.

You can also buy with a credit or debit card. Whichever route you choose to buy, be sure to do your own research and make sure to only invest what you can afford to lose.

All that prospective buyers need to do is connect their funded crypto wallet on the wallstmemes.com website to make their purchases.

Wall Street Memes is already the king of stonks, and in a few days' time could be making its first pitch to be the king of meme coins too. Do your own research, but this coin could be about to deliver mind-melting returns for early investors.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2213621/Wall_Street_Memes.jpg

SOURCE Wall Street Memes