Next Chymia Consulting HK, main investor in Cardano, has invested in deep-tech startup Humans.ai

Humans.ai announces partnership with the Asian based group fund, following its investment in the company

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Humans.ai, deep-tech company building the first framework for ethical AI and blockchain, announces its partnership with Next Chymia Consulting HK, one of the main investors in the company and well known investment fund supporting commercial ventures that aim to revolutionize their industries, with blockchain technology. Next Chymia Consulting, the Japanese group investor, has previously invested in renowned Blockchain companies, such as Cardano and Emurgo.

"We are very excited to have Next Chymia Consulting as our partner on this journey and we appreciate their investment in the company and their continued support. The team at Next Chymia Consulting has advised and helped expand numerous blockchain companies over the past few years," said Sabin Dima, CEO at Humans.ai.

"Blockchain has already become a technology disruptor that has impacted various business models, processes and supply chains. We at Humans.ai believe the AI market can have the greatest positive impact from the integration of blockchain given the challenges with control and transparency," added Sabin Dima, CEO.

Asian based company, Next Chymia Consulting, invests in innovative startups which implement or help the use of blockchain technology, by also offering advice on the strategic employment of blockchain technology based on a thorough analysis of the companies' profile.

The team at Next Chymia Consulting carefully assesses the potential of blockchain technology companies and helps support high potential ventures in the field. Additionally, Next Chymia Consulting offers companies support throughout the entire process of integration and adaptation of blockchain technology into already existing networks.

Humans.ai is developing the first framework for ethical AI and blockchain. It is creating an all-in-one platform for AI-based creation and governance at scale, beginning with an initial focus on synthetic media. The team at Humans.ai offers a library of AI tools, in a creative studio suite where users will be able to pick and choose as they bring their ideas to life.

About Next Chymia Consulting

Next Chymia Consulting is an Asian based company that provides blockchain solutions, consultancy services and training to global entities. Next Chymia Consulting provides high potential ventures with the programming of scalable and distributed applications and custom-built protocols, making use of its international network to provide consulting services worldwide.

About Humans.ai

Humans.ai is a Web 3.0 company that brings together an ecosystem of stakeholders around the use of AI to create at scale. Introducing the first framework for ethical AI and blockchain, Humans.ai is creating an all-in-one platform for AI-based creation and governance. The native token of the Humans.ai ecosystem, the $HEART token, empowers users to participate in the governance of the platform and facilitates key flows of value within it.

SOURCE Humans.ai