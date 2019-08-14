NEXT Biometrics Signs Agreement With Leading Access Control Solution Provider

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Biometrics (Oslo Bors: NEXT), a global leader in fingerprint sensor technology, announces that it has signed an agreement with one of the leading access control solution providers worldwide.

As part of the agreement, the Partner will incorporate NEXT Biometrics` new One Touch ID 2010 ultra-slim FAP20 fingerprint sensor module into a range of its access control readers, such as time and attendance and physical access control devices, for sales on a global scale. The parties have agreed not to disclose further details of the agreement at this point in time. Volume supply of NEXT`s One Touch ID 2010 FAP20 modules is scheduled to start in Q4-2019 and will take full effect in 2020.

"Partnering with one of the leading access control players for the integration of our new One Touch ID 2010 FAP20 fingerprint sensor technology is a major achievement," said Alain Faburel, NEXT Biometrics Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. "We are very pleased about the positive response that the product has generated to date and are confident that it will help us further accelerate our growth in the access control and government ID segments."

The new One Touch ID range is part of NEXT Biometrics` product roadmap and continued investment into its four target markets aimed at winning a leading position in each of them.

The One Touch ID 2010 SPI is an ultra-slim FAP20 fingerprint sensor module ideally suited for integration into a broad range of applications for reliable and user-friendly authentication, identification and verification. One Touch ID 2010 SPI offers excellent image quality and constant accurate performance, thus producing fewer false acceptance and false rejection rates than other solutions and resulting in an excellent user experience. The module`s anti-spoofing ability reliably rejects latent fingerprint images and prevents against fake finger attacks. SDK support, one touch enrollment, 360-degree rotational tolerance and ISO/IEC 19794-2:2011 template generation make it an ideal solution for government identification, access control, banking, finance, healthcare, law enforcement and many more applications.

NEXT Biometrics' One Touch ID 2000 and 2010 fingerprint sensor modules are designed to comply with globally recognized government standards of U.S. National Institute of Standard & Technology (NIST SP 500-280 v2.1), and FBI's Personal Identity Verification (PIV) standard for fingerprint image quality as well as with local government standards in many countries.

NEXT Biometrics is currently working with customers on the design-in of the new One Touch ID fingerprint sensor modules.

