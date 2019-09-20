NEXT Biometrics Group ASA Receives Purchase Order for Access Control
20 Sep, 2019, 06:33 BST
OSLO, Norway, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Biometrics (Oslo Bors: NEXT), a global leader in fingerprint sensor technology, announces that it has received a purchase order of approximately USD 100 000.
The fingerprint sensor modules will be integrated into a biometric smart card reader for user-friendly, fast and secure log-in. The current PO is a follow-up order from an existing customer and will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2019 and further in 2020.
NEXT Media contact:
Tanja Moehler
tanja.moehler@nextbiometrics.com
NEXT Investor contact:
Knut Stalen
knut.stalen@nextbiometrics.com
SOURCE NEXT Biometrics
