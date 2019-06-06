NEXT Biometrics and ABCorp Collaborate on Biometric Smart Cards

OSLO, Norway, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Biometrics (Oslo Bors: NEXT), a global leader in fingerprint sensor technology, announces that it will collaborate with ABCorp on the development and commercialization of biometric smart cards.

ABCorp is a leading provider of credentials (IDs), payment and secure access applications. As a turn-key EMV®* solutions provider, ABCorp has been involved in the design, manufacture, packaging, and distribution of dual-interface EMV® cards across the globe for many years. An international presence and multiple secure bureaus offer extensive EMV® card personalization solutions, data management, mailing, fulfillment and distribution services for efficient delivery to clients and end-consumers.

"We are very pleased to team up with such a seasoned manufacturer of smart cards and secure documents," said Alain Faburel, NEXT Biometrics Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. "ABCorp`s expertise entails every aspect of the card manufacturing process from handling of base materials and the interaction of diverse technological elements, including antennas and chips, up to the issuance of high-quality finished cards. This wealth of experience ideally complements the benefits of our superior large-area sensor technology for a carefree, outstanding end-user experience."

"We are looking forward to working with NEXT Biometrics," said William (Bill) Brown, CEO of ABCorp. "Combining our core strengths of secure manufacturing of cutting-edge products with NEXT`s superior fingerprint sensor technology will result in turn-key smart card solutions that help increase the security and convenience of transactions."

*EMV is a registered trademark in the U.S. and other countries, and is an unregistered trademark in other countries, owned by EMVCo.

