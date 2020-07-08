Nexio Launches Groundbreaking Networking App for Black Professionals

According to the U.K.'s House of Commons Library1, the unemployment rate of people BAME (Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic) backgrounds increased versus the first quarter of 2020, from 5.8% to 6.3%, as the unemployment rate for people from White backgrounds moved closer to historic low levels.

In the U.S., while 2.5 million jobs were added back in May, Black unemployment rose to 16.8%, up 0.1% since April.

As thousands of rallies take place around the world, with millions uniting against economic, social, and racial injustices, #BlackLivesMatter has shone a spotlight on the grim reality Black people face every day in virtually all aspects of their lives.

To help reverse the tide of inequality and foster relationships with like-minded professionals, Nexio is a revolutionary company whose innovative app advances career opportunities for and cultivates connections between Black entrepreneurs and professionals.

Understanding the disadvantages Black people face finding prospects that lead to career advancement, Nexio provides a digital infrastructure designed to support and inspire Black professionals.

Nexio is a virtual community where black people can organize their own events, create and join "groups" that are perfectly tailored to them. Plus, Nexio delivers the latest news from around the world customized to their interests. And, with Nexio's exclusive events, members can always continue the conversation offline. This is the first of its kind and it is already gaining a lot of traction amongst the black community.

With key features like its free mobile app (available on iOS and Android), chat, groups, news, and events, Nexio is the next generation of digital networking for the Black community.

An Evening of Opportunities

In anticipation of its upcoming launch, Nexio announced their arrival as the disruptors in the social media industry, with a premier event in London last fall. Featuring live performances and presentations from industry leaders and motivational speakers, Nexio organized an unprecedented evening of networking, allowing professionals to collaborate and create new businesses opportunities and partnerships.

Break Down Professional Barriers with Nexio

With its two-pronged approach of networking both online through its state-of-the-art app and offline with a series of in-person events, Nexio is designed to make the networking process inclusive and effectual for the Black community.

With the ability to seize the chance to engage with the right people, millions around the world can now take control of their professional destinies. They can now connect with people with similar roles, industries and interests.

Because, if opportunity doesn't knock, build a door and walk right through it.

https://www.nexio-app.com/

About Nexio

Nexio is a platform the connects black professionals with similar interests, roles and industries together to collaborate, share ideas and create business and career opportunities. Nexio is developed to support and empower every black person, to take them off the streets and move them into the boardrooms.

Nexio is designed to meet the business needs of the global black community and foster professional and personal peer-to-peer engagement. We are a revolutionary company and our innovative app advances career opportunities for and cultivates connections between Black entrepreneurs and professionals.

