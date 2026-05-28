Nexeon Welcomes Honda as a Strategic Investor

OXFORD, England, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexeon, a leader in silicon anode materials for the battery industry, is delighted to welcome a new investment from Honda Motor Co., Ltd. ("Honda"). Honda invests in innovative startups through its global open innovation program, Honda Xcelerator Ventures. This significant milestone reflects confidence in Nexeon's technology and its potential to play a key role in the future of high-performance energy storage.

Nexeon silicon anode battery materials give higher energy density

The funding will support Nexeon's continued growth and the advancement of its silicon anode materials, which enable higher energy density and improved battery performance for electric mobility and other applications.

Nexeon has made significant progress in its development of advanced silicon-carbon materials, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in next generation battery performance. Nexeon's silicon anode technology is a cornerstone of next-generation energy storage and Honda's investment will support the development of this critical technology.

"We are pleased to welcome Honda as a shareholder as we enter an exciting phase and commercialise our technology, and we look forward to collaborating closely with them and our other partners as we scale production" said Dr Scott Brown, CEO of Nexeon. "This funding round is not only a validation of our technology and commercial traction, but also a clear endorsement of the strategic role that Nexeon can play in the global transition to electrification."

About Nexeon

Nexeon is a leading international developer and manufacturer of breakthrough silicon-based anode materials for rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. These are fundamental to the establishment of a carbon neutral and sustainable environment.

Nexeon's battery materials enable rapid charging and extremely high energy density, making the battery lighter, smaller and more cost effective. Higher energy density batteries significantly enhance performance for an increasing range of diverse consumer and commercial markets, including electric vehicles.

Nexeon is based in Oxfordshire with operations in Korea and Japan. It has a well-established multi-disciplinary technical team with a wide range of expertise.

nexeonglobal.com

About Honda Xcelerator Ventures

Honda Xcelerator Ventures is Honda's global open innovation program designed to facilitate collaboration between startups and Honda. This global program is led by Honda Innovations Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Honda will continue to discover, collaborate with, and invest in innovative startups through Honda Xcelerator Ventures.

xcelerator.hondainnovations.com

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