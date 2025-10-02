NEXCOM Presents Full Edge and AI Portfolio at GITEX Global 2025

Innovation at the Core. Security at the Edge.

TAIPEI, Oct. 2, 2025/PRNewswire/ -- NEXCOM will return to GITEX Global 2025, Booth H21-03, from October 13–17, debuting its Duro Edge AI PC and showcase a portfolio that addresses industrial security, edge computing, and smart infrastructure—empowering enterprises and cities to solve today's challenges while preparing for tomorrow's AI-driven transformation.

This year, visitors will experience NEXCOM's innovations across three main zones:

NEXCOM will return to GITEX Global 2025, Booth H21-03, from October 13–17, debuting its Duro Edge AI PC and showcase a portfolio that addresses industrial security, edge computing, and smart infrastructure—empowering enterprises and cities to solve today’s challenges while preparing for tomorrow’s AI-driven transformation.

Smart Network – Secure, scalable, and high-performance connectivity solutions from edge to core:

Smart City – Innovative Edge and AI solutions powering smarter urban infrastructure:

Smart Manufacturing – Next-gen Edge AI for automation and sustainability for connected industries:

With innovations spanning cybersecurity, edge AI, connectivity, and smart infrastructure, NEXCOM reinforces its role as a trusted partner for enterprises and cities embracing digital transformation.

Visit NEXCOM at Booth H21-03, GITEX Global 2025, to experience the future of edge and AI solutions.

About NEXCOM

NEXCOM, founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taiwan, stands as a distinguished global leader in edge computing and industrial IoT solutions. Demonstrating an unwavering commitment to excellence, NEXCOM provides integrated services encompassing SD-Edge Computing (software-defined edge computing) and cutting-edge MOM (manufacturing operations management) platforms. Its comprehensive solutions include network and communication, mobile computing, video surveillance, smart city and retail, digital healthcare, AIoT services, OT cybersecurity, industrial IoT and industrial robots—all developed based on open standards. As a trailblazer in the industry, NEXCOM continues to set the standard for innovation and reliability, meeting the diverse needs of its global clientele with precision and sophistication. For more information, please go to www.nexcom.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2786745/2__PR_image.jpg