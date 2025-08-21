NEXCOM Powers Remote Edge Connectivity with Multi-WAN and Edge Computing

TAIPEI, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As global demand for reliable remote connectivity continues to surge, NEXCOM, a leading supplier of network appliances, is empowering off-grid operations with resilient, high-performance network infrastructure. By combining Multi-WAN failover, edge computing performance, and Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) readiness, ISV and solution providers are able to transform RV stations and other remote locations into fully functional remote edge hubs.

NEXCOM DFA 1163 Series delivers Multi-WAN routing and NTN-ready connectivity -- keeping workloads running anywhere. From remote services to critical operations, extend enterprise capabilities to the farthest edge.

From digital nomads and field news crews to emergency responders, users in remote and infrastructure-light environments now require enterprise-grade uptime and compute power—without traditional fixed-line networks. NEXCOM's DFA 1163 Series delivers the compute power and networking flexibility needed to stay online—anywhere.

Powered by the Intel Atom® C3758R processor with 8 cores and Intel® QAT acceleration, the DFA 1163 provides efficient, secure edge computing in locations where infrastructure is limited or nonexistent. With one 10GbE SFP+, twelve RJ45 ports and optional PoE+ support for powering essential edge devices without extra cabling, streamlining off-grid deployments and saving critical setup time.

Wireless flexibility includes full-spectrum 5G (FR1 & FR2) and Wi-Fi 6, while optional NTN support ensure connectivity even in total cellular dead zones. This seamless Multi-WAN integration intelligently blends 5G, Wi-Fi, and satellite links to maintain reliable service across shifting network conditions.

For remote operators and digital nomads, this means that their work will not stop when the signal drops. For system integrators and solution providers building remote edge deployments, NEXCOM offers a future-ready solution that keeps data flowing and operations online—no matter how remote the location.

About NEXCOM

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, NEXCOM is shaping the future of AI-powered networking with its software-defined solutions. Through its Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit, NEXCOM delivers cutting-edge platforms for Cybersecurity, OT Security, SD-WAN, SASE, Load Balancing, 5G uCPE, edge AI, and more. NCS specializes in professional design and manufacturing services, enabling reliable and scalable network infrastructures for businesses of all sizes. With a focus on innovation, NEXCOM's solutions empower customers worldwide to build resilient, high-performance networks tailored to the demands of tomorrow's connectivity challenges.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2754336/Edge_and_Cloud_Solutions_NTN_DFA1163_PR.jpg