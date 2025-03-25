NEXCOM NSA 5200 Enhances Cybersecurity with AI Acceleration

TAIPEI, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of network appliances, is setting a new benchmark in AI-driven cybersecurity with the launch of the NSA 5200, a 1U rackmount solution powered by Intel's 14th Gen Core processor. Designed to meet the demands of real-time threat detection and data encryption, the NSA 5200 integrates advanced AI inference acceleration, leveraging integrated and discrete GPUs to enhance communication security without compromising network speed or operational efficiency.

NEXCOM NSA 5200 is built for scalability, allowing businesses to optimize performance for different security workloads. NEXCOM's latest paper compares four AI models across multiple hardware configurations, revealing the best setup for AI-powered threat detection and maximum throughput. Discover the results and find the ideal solution for your network security needs.

NEXCOM NSA 5200's flexible architecture allows businesses to tailor AI workloads based on performance, power efficiency, and security needs. Featuring four DDR5 ECC/non-ECC UDIMM slots (up to 128GB), TPM 2.0, PCIe 5.0 expansion slot to adapt variety of NEXCOM LAN modules with up to 100GbE per slot to boost Ethernet throughput, the NSA 5200 is engineered for Zero Trust, SASE, edge computing, and cloud-driven environments.

A recently published performance comparison paper highlights the NSA 5200's ability to enhance cybersecurity through AI-powered inference models, optimizing throughput (Queries Per Second, QPS) across various configurations. The study compares four AI models to determine the best hardware setup for AI-driven threat detection.

With the rise of AI-driven cybersecurity threats, NEXCOM's NSA 5200 delivers a powerful, AI-optimized solution that enhances network security, improves threat detection accuracy and data encryption, and ensures real-time protection of network traffic.

Download the full paper to explore detailed performance results and learn how the NSA 5200 maximizes throughput and reduces latency to optimize AI-driven cybersecurity workloads.

About NEXCOM

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, NEXCOM is shaping the future of AI-powered networking with its software-defined solutions. Through its Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit, NEXCOM delivers cutting-edge platforms for Cybersecurity, OT Security, SD-WAN, SASE, Load Balancing, 5G uCPE, edge AI, and more. NCS specializes in professional design and manufacturing services, enabling reliable and scalable network infrastructures for businesses of all sizes. With a focus on innovation, NEXCOM's solutions empower customers worldwide to build resilient, high-performance networks tailored to the demands of tomorrow's connectivity challenges.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2648047/2___PR_visual___NSA_5200.jpg