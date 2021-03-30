NewVaping: MOTI PIIN Disposable Vape Is On Sale At the Leading Online UK Vape Shop

SHENZHEN, China, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NewVaping is a leading online UK vape shop that offers the latest vaping hardware, vape accessories across the most recognizable brand with the best price without sacrificing taste or quality. NewVaping also carries a large variety of high-quality vape juices from classic flavours to the hottest new e-liquids in a range of strengths and sizes on the market. Among a huge range of vaping products, MOTI PIIN is well presented on the shelf.

MOTI PIIN is an elegant pre-filled disposable vape with pocketable size and crayon-style design. Integrated with a 320mAh built-in battery, it holds 1.6 ml of pre-filled e-juice with a 1.6-ohm coil. MOTI PIIN boasts a classic mouthpiece with a glossy rounded whistle-tip to deliver a comfortable and smooth draw. It comes with either 2% or 5% nicotine-salt strength and offers 28 awesome flavour options. All flavour options feature a unique and fresh colour scheme with a glossy or rubberized finish.

MOTI PIIN works well with the higher nicotine strengths and delivers a nice MTL draw. It produces astounding flavour and vapour. The 2% nicotine-salt strength option provides a fairly soft and smooth throat hit. The 5% nicotine-salt strength option offers an intense flavour that satisfies the most fastidious taste buds.

MOTI is recognizable vaping manufacture that known for developing luxury and exquisite e-cigarettes. MOTI PIIN is a tiny device that is perfect for smokers and new vapers thanks to its easy operation. It approximately equals 380 puffs that can last a few days to a week of heavy vaping. MOTI PIIN is currently available on NewVaping for a modest asking price.

The mission of NewVaping is to provide an unrivalled service to our customers. NewVaping offers the best selection of vapes at competitive prices to make sure customers get more than their money's worth. You can check out fabulous vape and e-liquid items at limited-time pricing on the UK vape deal section. NewVaping is full of confidence to offer users an enjoyable vaping journey with excellent service.

www.newvaping.com, marketing@newvaping.com

Related Links

http://www.newvaping.com



SOURCE NewVaping