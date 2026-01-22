Newsweek and BrandSpark Most Trusted® Awards Announce the 4th Annual Most Trusted Brands in the UK for 2026

New Trust Rankings Help UK Shoppers Identify the Brands Most Trusted Across 166 Products, Services, and Retail Categories

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek and BrandSpark International are proud to announce the winners of the 2026 Newsweek / BrandSpark Most Trusted® Awards, celebrating the brands that have earned the trust of UK shoppers. This year's awards are based on a national consumer survey of 20,041 shoppers in the United Kingdom, encompassing 104,017 brand evaluations across 166 categories. The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards set the standard for highly credible consumer-voted awards, and the Program is now in its 4th year in the UK, and 13th year in the U.S. and Canada. In this edition, there were 55 new categories that were surveyed and 111 categories that have returned or were repeated from last year.

In today's marketplace, shoppers are navigating a wider range of choices and greater uncertainty about which brands to trust, even as expectations are higher than ever. Trust serves as a powerful decision shortcut, helping consumers narrow their options and choose with greater confidence. BrandSpark trust research shows that 80 percent of consumers say trust is important to their purchase decisions. The 2026 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners stand apart by consistently delivering the quality, reliability, and value that is necessary to earn and retain the trust of UK shoppers.

"BrandSpark conducts one of the most rigorous independent studies of brand trust, ensuring rankings that reflect real consumer experience that help UK consumers make smarter purchase decisions", says Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International. "Brands that are identified as #1 most trusted brands have the unique opportunity to communicate this exclusively unlike other claims where competing brands can make similar claims".

How Major Brands Bring Trust Messaging to Life

The purple Most Trusted seal is effective across all marketing channels, including digital, social, in-store, ecommerce, and broadcast media. Winning brands like Clearblue (Pregnancy Test and Ovulation Test), Emma (Mattress-in-a-box), Russell Hobbs (Electric Kettle), Vax (Carpet Cleaner Machine) and others are consistently using the seal to reinforce trust at key consumer touchpoints throughout the shopping journey.

"Trust is a powerful driver for the UK shopper", says Megan Rybko, Senior Director, BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards. "When consumers are choosing between similar options, trust recognition serves as a powerful tiebreaker at point of purchase. Seeing a consumer-voted trusted award across touchpoints reinforces confidence in the brand and helps drive conversion". While there are numerous credentials and logos that are used by brands in the UK, the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards program is the only brand trust award that is 100% voted by consumers specifically regarding trust.

Standout Winners from the 2026 BrandSpark Most Trusted® List

Winners of new categories include Britax (Car Seat), ChatGPT (AI Platform), Haven (UK Park Holidays), Mounjaro (Prescription Medicine for Weight Loss) and Norton (Antivirus Software)





(Car Seat), (AI Platform), (UK Park Holidays), (Prescription Medicine for Weight Loss) and (Antivirus Software) Notable multi-year winners included Meaco (Dehumidifier), Regaine (Hair Regrowth Products), Jordans (Granola), Myprotein (Protein Powder), Tefal (Cookware), Dreams (Retailer for Mattresses & Sleep Products), and Ancestry (DNA Testing)





Only 3 categories have "runaway trust leaders" with over 80% trust share:

Condom: Durex (83% trust share)

(83% trust share) Washing Up Liquid: Fairy (83% trust share)

(83% trust share) Ketchup: Heinz (80% trust share)

There are several leading brands that win in multiple categories:

Baby & Kids – Pampers wins in both Nappies and Baby Wipes





– wins in both Nappies and Baby Wipes Food & Beverage – Two brands achieved 3 wins each: Birds Eye (Frozen Breaded Chicken Products, Frozen Fish, Frozen Vegetables) and Heinz (Baked Beans, Canned Vegetables, and Ketchup)





– Two brands achieved 3 wins each: (Frozen Breaded Chicken Products, Frozen Fish, Frozen Vegetables) and (Baked Beans, Canned Vegetables, and Ketchup) Health & Beauty – Gillette (Electric Razor /Trimmer for Men, Men's Razors, Women's Razors) is the clear leader in grooming





– (Electric Razor /Trimmer for Men, Men's Razors, Women's Razors) is the clear leader in grooming Home Goods - Ninja (Air Fryer, Blender, and Food Processor) leads in small appliances





- (Air Fryer, Blender, and Food Processor) leads in small appliances Household & Cleaning - Flash (All Purpose Cleaner, Bathroom Cleaner, Spray Mop, Wood and Hard Floor Cleaner) had the second most wins in the study behind Dyson (6 wins) while Dettol stood out in cleaning and disinfecting (Disinfectant Spray, Laundry Sanitiser and, Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Wipes)





- (All Purpose Cleaner, Bathroom Cleaner, Spray Mop, Wood and Hard Floor Cleaner) had the second most wins in the study behind (6 wins) while stood out in cleaning and disinfecting (Disinfectant Spray, Laundry Sanitiser and, Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Wipes) Retail & Grocery - Currys came through as the leader in Electronics and Appliances (Electronics & Appliances Retailer, Retailer for Value on Large Appliances, and Retailer for Value on Small Appliances (in a tie). Aldi is the sole winner of the Supermarket for Low Prices / Affordability in an increasingly competitive arena. This result also mirrors Aldi's success in the US BrandSpark Most Trusted Brand Awards.





- came through as the leader in Electronics and Appliances (Electronics & Appliances Retailer, Retailer for Value on Large Appliances, and Retailer for Value on Small Appliances (in a tie). is the sole winner of the Supermarket for Low Prices / Affordability in an increasingly competitive arena. This result also mirrors Aldi's success in the US BrandSpark Most Trusted Brand Awards. Services – Bet365 is recognized as the Most Trusted Sports Betting Provider, Klarna wins for Pay Later Service and EE ruled in telecom (Broadband Provider and Mobile Phone Service Provider)

An Event Recognizing the Brands UK Consumers Trust Most



Winning brands will be recognized at the Newsweek / BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards Celebration on March 12, 2026, at Canada House, Trafalgar Square, London. The event will bring together this year's Most Trusted brands to celebrate their wins, receive their official awards, learn about the drivers of trust, and network with leading marketers in an iconic setting. This event is by invitation only, and brands are encouraged to contact BrandSpark if they would like to attend.

To see the Top 3 winners, visit: https://rankings.newsweek.com/most-trusted-brands-uk-2026. For more information about the Program and to see how brands promote their wins, visit: www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com

Where more than 1 brand is listed indicates a tie.

AUTOMOTIVE CATEGORY # CATEGORY #1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER 1 Car Rental Enterprise 2 Car Service Centre (non-dealer) Halfords 3 Car Warranty Cover (non-manufacturer) AA Warranty / Warrantywise (TIE) 4 Family Car / Saloon EV BMW / Ford / Toyota (TIE) 5 Roadside Assistance Service The AA 6 SUV / Crossover EV BMW / Toyota (TIE) 7 Tyre Sales & Service Kwik Fit 8 Windscreen Repair & Replacement Autoglass

BABY & KIDS CATEGORY # CATEGORY #1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER 9 Baby & Kids Laundry Washing Detergent Fairy 10 Baby & Kids Sunscreen Nivea 11 Baby Food Pouches Ella's Kitchen 12 Baby Monitor VTech 13 Baby Probiotics BioGaia / Optibac (TIE) 14 Baby Wash & Shampoo Johnson's Baby 15 Baby Wipes Pampers 16 Breast Pump Medela 17 Car Seat Britax 18 Children's Medicine Calpol 19 Children's Thermometer Braun 20 Dolls Barbie 21 Educational Toys Lego 22 Electronic Educational Toys VTech 23 Infant / Baby Bottles Tommee Tippee 24 Nappies Pampers 25 Push Chair / Pram Bugaboo / Silver Cross (TIE)

FOOD & BEVERAGE CATEGORY # CATEGORY #1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER 26 Baked Beans Heinz 27 Canned Vegetables Heinz 28 Cereal Kellogg's 29 Cheese Cathedral City 30 Frozen Breaded Chicken Products Birds Eye 31 Frozen Fish Birds Eye 32 Frozen Potato Products McCain 33 Frozen Vegetables Birds Eye 34 Fruit Bar Nākd 35 Fruit Juice Tropicana 36 Granola Jordans 37 High Protein Yogurt Arla Protein 38 Ketchup Heinz 39 Non-alcoholic Beer Heineken 0.0 40 Olive Oil Filippo Berio 41 Pasta Tesco 42 Porridge Oats Quaker 43 Protein Bar Grenade 44 Protein Pudding Arla 45 Protein Shake Huel / Myprotein (TIE) 46 Salad Kit Tesco 47 Sausages Richmond 48 Seasoning & Spices Schwartz 49 Snack Pouches Ella's Kitchen

HEALTH & BEAUTY CATEGORY # CATEGORY #1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER 50 Adult Incontinence Tena 51 Adult Multivitamin Centrum 52 Anti-Aging Skin Care L'Oréal / Nivea (TIE) 53 Arthritis Pain Relief Voltarol 54 Beauty Tools Boots 55 Cold Sore Treatment Zovirax 56 Condom Durex 57 Contact Lens Solution Bausch + Lomb (Renu, Biotrue) / Boots / Specsavers (TIE) 58 Continuous Glucose Monitor Dexcom 59 Cough, Cold & Flu Relief Lemsip 60 Dermaplaning Tool Superdrug 61 Electric Razor / Trimmer for Men Gillette 62 Electric Toothbrush Oral-B 63 Feminine Pads Always 64 Fibre Supplement Fybogel 65 Hair Regrowth Products Regaine 66 Hair Removal Veet 67 Hair Tools Dyson / GHD (Good Hair Day) (TIE) 68 Hand Wash Carex 69 Hayfever & Allergy Relief Piriton 70 Headache Relief Nurofen 71 Heartburn & Indigestion Relief Gaviscon 72 Insect Repellent Jungle Formula 73 Laxative Dulcolax 74 Lip Balm Nivea 75 Lip Colour Maybelline / Rimmel (TIE) 76 Longwear Makeup L'Oréal / Maybelline (TIE) 77 Memory Support Supplement Vitabiotics 78 Men's Razors Gillette 79 Mouthwash Listerine 80 Ovulation Test Clearblue 81 Pregnancy Test Clearblue 82 Prescription Medicine for Weight Loss Mounjaro 83 Protein Powder Myprotein 84 Sleep Aid Nytol 85 Sunscreen Nivea 86 Tampons Tampax 87 Toothpaste Colgate 88 Women's Hair Styling Products L'Oréal 89 Women's Razors Gillette Venus

HOME GOODS CATEGORY # CATEGORY #1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER 90 Air Fryer Ninja 91 Air Purifier Dyson 92 Barbecue Grill Weber 93 Blender Ninja 94 Carpet Cleaner (Machine) Vax 95 Clothes Iron Philips 96 Cookware Tefal 97 Dashcam Nextbase 98 Dehumidifier Meaco 99 Disposable Lighter Bic 100 Electric Fan Dyson 101 Electric Gardening Tools Bosch 102 Electric Heater Dyson 103 Electric Kettle Russell Hobbs 104 Food Processor Ninja 105 Hearing Aids Phonak 106 Humidifier Dyson / Levoit (TIE) 107 Luggage Samsonite 108 Mattress Dreams / Silentnight (TIE) 109 Mattress-in-a-Box Emma 110 Vacuum Dyson 111 Water Filter Products Brita

HOUSEHOLD & CLEANING CATEGORY # CATEGORY #1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER 112 All-Purpose Cleaner Flash 113 Bathroom Cleaner Flash 114 Broom & Dustpan Addis / Vileda (TIE) 115 Carpet Stain Remover Vanish 116 Dishwasher Rinse Aid Finish 117 Dishwasher Tablets Finish 118 Disinfectant Spray Dettol 119 Dryer Sheets Lenor 120 Fabric Conditioner Comfort / Lenor (TIE) 121 Food Storage Bags Tesco 122 Household Cleaning Products with Natural Ingredients Ecover 123 Insect Control Raid 124 Kitchen Roll Plenty 125 Laundry Sanitiser Dettol 126 Laundry Stain Remover Vanish 127 Laundry Washing Detergent Ariel / Persil (TIE) 128 Laundry Washing Detergent for Sensitive Skin Fairy 129 Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Wipes Dettol 130 Paint Dulux 131 Robot Floor Cleaner iRobot 132 Spray Mop Flash 133 Toilet Cleaner Domestos / Harpic (TIE) 134 Toilet Roll Andrex 135 Washing Up Liquid Fairy 136 Wood & Hard Floor Cleaner Flash

RETAIL & GROCERY CATEGORY # CATEGORY #1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER 137 Department Store John Lewis 138 Electronics & Appliances Retailer Currys 139 Eyewear Retailer Specsavers Easyvision 140 Retailer for Mattresses & Sleep Products Dreams 141 Retailer for Value on Large Appliances Currys 142 Retailer for Value on Small Appliances Argos / Currys (TIE) 143 Supermarket for Low Prices / Affordability Aldi

SERVICES CATEGORY # CATEGORY #1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER 144 AI Platform ChatGPT 145 Airline British Airways 146 Airline for Customer Service British Airways 147 Antivirus Software Norton 148 Broadband Provider EE (BT) 149 Cruise Holidays P&O Cruises 150 Digital Document Signing Service DocuSign 151 DNA Testing Ancestry 152 Home Insurance Provider Aviva 153 Hotel Loyalty Program Hilton Honors 154 Meal Kit Delivery Service HelloFresh 155 Meditation App Calm / Headspace (TIE) 156 Mobile Phone Service Provider EE 157 Pay Later Service Klarna 158 Pet Insurance Provider Petplan 159 Short-Term Vacation Rentals Airbnb 160 Sports Betting Provider Bet365 161 Trades / Handyman Booking Platform Checkatrade 162 Travel Booking Platform for Deals Booking.com 163 Travel Company / Agency TUI 164 TV Service Provider Sky 165 UK Park Holidays Haven 166 Weight Loss Program Slimming World / WW (Weight Watchers) (TIE)

How Winners Are Determined

The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards are based on the 2026 BrandSpark UK Trust Study, in which BrandSpark surveyed a nationally representative sample of 20,041 qualified UK shoppers to determine the most trusted brands in the UK in 166 categories. Top-of-mind unaided responses for categories they actively shop and services they use formed the basis for ranking, with ties declared if the margin of victory was within 3%. To be declared a winner or among the top 3 most trusted brands, a brand had to achieve a minimum 10% trust share in its category.

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 92-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinions, images, graphics, and videos delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About BrandSpark International and Best New Product Awards Inc.

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm dedicated to providing brands with highly credible and actionable insights necessary to refine strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust, and enhance the success of new product launches. Best New Product Awards Inc. runs leading credential programs BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards in the UK, Canada, and the U.S., Best New Product Awards in Canada and the U.S., and the newly-launched BrandSpark Worth it! Awards in the U.S.

Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the BrandSpark Most Trusted® Awards win or use the Most Trusted Logo or winning Claims.

