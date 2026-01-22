Newsweek and BrandSpark Most Trusted® Awards Announce the 4th Annual Most Trusted Brands in the UK for 2026
New Trust Rankings Help UK Shoppers Identify the Brands Most Trusted Across 166 Products, Services, and Retail Categories
LONDON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek and BrandSpark International are proud to announce the winners of the 2026 Newsweek / BrandSpark Most Trusted® Awards, celebrating the brands that have earned the trust of UK shoppers. This year's awards are based on a national consumer survey of 20,041 shoppers in the United Kingdom, encompassing 104,017 brand evaluations across 166 categories. The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards set the standard for highly credible consumer-voted awards, and the Program is now in its 4th year in the UK, and 13th year in the U.S. and Canada. In this edition, there were 55 new categories that were surveyed and 111 categories that have returned or were repeated from last year.
In today's marketplace, shoppers are navigating a wider range of choices and greater uncertainty about which brands to trust, even as expectations are higher than ever. Trust serves as a powerful decision shortcut, helping consumers narrow their options and choose with greater confidence. BrandSpark trust research shows that 80 percent of consumers say trust is important to their purchase decisions. The 2026 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners stand apart by consistently delivering the quality, reliability, and value that is necessary to earn and retain the trust of UK shoppers.
"BrandSpark conducts one of the most rigorous independent studies of brand trust, ensuring rankings that reflect real consumer experience that help UK consumers make smarter purchase decisions", says Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International. "Brands that are identified as #1 most trusted brands have the unique opportunity to communicate this exclusively unlike other claims where competing brands can make similar claims".
How Major Brands Bring Trust Messaging to Life
The purple Most Trusted seal is effective across all marketing channels, including digital, social, in-store, ecommerce, and broadcast media. Winning brands like Clearblue (Pregnancy Test and Ovulation Test), Emma (Mattress-in-a-box), Russell Hobbs (Electric Kettle), Vax (Carpet Cleaner Machine) and others are consistently using the seal to reinforce trust at key consumer touchpoints throughout the shopping journey.
"Trust is a powerful driver for the UK shopper", says Megan Rybko, Senior Director, BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards. "When consumers are choosing between similar options, trust recognition serves as a powerful tiebreaker at point of purchase. Seeing a consumer-voted trusted award across touchpoints reinforces confidence in the brand and helps drive conversion". While there are numerous credentials and logos that are used by brands in the UK, the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards program is the only brand trust award that is 100% voted by consumers specifically regarding trust.
Standout Winners from the 2026 BrandSpark Most Trusted® List
- Winners of new categories include Britax (Car Seat), ChatGPT (AI Platform), Haven (UK Park Holidays), Mounjaro (Prescription Medicine for Weight Loss) and Norton (Antivirus Software)
- Notable multi-year winners included Meaco (Dehumidifier), Regaine (Hair Regrowth Products), Jordans (Granola), Myprotein (Protein Powder), Tefal (Cookware), Dreams (Retailer for Mattresses & Sleep Products), and Ancestry (DNA Testing)
Only 3 categories have "runaway trust leaders" with over 80% trust share:
- Condom: Durex (83% trust share)
- Washing Up Liquid: Fairy (83% trust share)
- Ketchup: Heinz (80% trust share)
There are several leading brands that win in multiple categories:
- Baby & Kids – Pampers wins in both Nappies and Baby Wipes
- Food & Beverage – Two brands achieved 3 wins each: Birds Eye (Frozen Breaded Chicken Products, Frozen Fish, Frozen Vegetables) and Heinz (Baked Beans, Canned Vegetables, and Ketchup)
- Health & Beauty – Gillette (Electric Razor /Trimmer for Men, Men's Razors, Women's Razors) is the clear leader in grooming
- Home Goods - Ninja (Air Fryer, Blender, and Food Processor) leads in small appliances
- Household & Cleaning - Flash (All Purpose Cleaner, Bathroom Cleaner, Spray Mop, Wood and Hard Floor Cleaner) had the second most wins in the study behind Dyson (6 wins) while Dettol stood out in cleaning and disinfecting (Disinfectant Spray, Laundry Sanitiser and, Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Wipes)
- Retail & Grocery - Currys came through as the leader in Electronics and Appliances (Electronics & Appliances Retailer, Retailer for Value on Large Appliances, and Retailer for Value on Small Appliances (in a tie). Aldi is the sole winner of the Supermarket for Low Prices / Affordability in an increasingly competitive arena. This result also mirrors Aldi's success in the US BrandSpark Most Trusted Brand Awards.
- Services – Bet365 is recognized as the Most Trusted Sports Betting Provider, Klarna wins for Pay Later Service and EE ruled in telecom (Broadband Provider and Mobile Phone Service Provider)
An Event Recognizing the Brands UK Consumers Trust Most
Winning brands will be recognized at the Newsweek / BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards Celebration on March 12, 2026, at Canada House, Trafalgar Square, London. The event will bring together this year's Most Trusted brands to celebrate their wins, receive their official awards, learn about the drivers of trust, and network with leading marketers in an iconic setting. This event is by invitation only, and brands are encouraged to contact BrandSpark if they would like to attend.
To see the Top 3 winners, visit: https://rankings.newsweek.com/most-trusted-brands-uk-2026. For more information about the Program and to see how brands promote their wins, visit: www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com
Where more than 1 brand is listed indicates a tie.
|
AUTOMOTIVE
|
CATEGORY #
|
CATEGORY
|
#1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER
|
1
|
Car Rental
|
Enterprise
|
2
|
Car Service Centre (non-dealer)
|
Halfords
|
3
|
Car Warranty Cover (non-manufacturer)
|
AA Warranty / Warrantywise (TIE)
|
4
|
Family Car / Saloon EV
|
BMW / Ford / Toyota (TIE)
|
5
|
Roadside Assistance Service
|
The AA
|
6
|
SUV / Crossover EV
|
BMW / Toyota (TIE)
|
7
|
Tyre Sales & Service
|
Kwik Fit
|
8
|
Windscreen Repair & Replacement
|
Autoglass
|
BABY & KIDS
|
CATEGORY #
|
CATEGORY
|
#1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER
|
9
|
Baby & Kids Laundry Washing Detergent
|
Fairy
|
10
|
Baby & Kids Sunscreen
|
Nivea
|
11
|
Baby Food Pouches
|
Ella's Kitchen
|
12
|
Baby Monitor
|
VTech
|
13
|
Baby Probiotics
|
BioGaia / Optibac (TIE)
|
14
|
Baby Wash & Shampoo
|
Johnson's Baby
|
15
|
Baby Wipes
|
Pampers
|
16
|
Breast Pump
|
Medela
|
17
|
Car Seat
|
Britax
|
18
|
Children's Medicine
|
Calpol
|
19
|
Children's Thermometer
|
Braun
|
20
|
Dolls
|
Barbie
|
21
|
Educational Toys
|
Lego
|
22
|
Electronic Educational Toys
|
VTech
|
23
|
Infant / Baby Bottles
|
Tommee Tippee
|
24
|
Nappies
|
Pampers
|
25
|
Push Chair / Pram
|
Bugaboo / Silver Cross (TIE)
|
FOOD & BEVERAGE
|
CATEGORY #
|
CATEGORY
|
#1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER
|
26
|
Baked Beans
|
Heinz
|
27
|
Canned Vegetables
|
Heinz
|
28
|
Cereal
|
Kellogg's
|
29
|
Cheese
|
Cathedral City
|
30
|
Frozen Breaded Chicken Products
|
Birds Eye
|
31
|
Frozen Fish
|
Birds Eye
|
32
|
Frozen Potato Products
|
McCain
|
33
|
Frozen Vegetables
|
Birds Eye
|
34
|
Fruit Bar
|
Nākd
|
35
|
Fruit Juice
|
Tropicana
|
36
|
Granola
|
Jordans
|
37
|
High Protein Yogurt
|
Arla Protein
|
38
|
Ketchup
|
Heinz
|
39
|
Non-alcoholic Beer
|
Heineken 0.0
|
40
|
Olive Oil
|
Filippo Berio
|
41
|
Pasta
|
Tesco
|
42
|
Porridge Oats
|
Quaker
|
43
|
Protein Bar
|
Grenade
|
44
|
Protein Pudding
|
Arla
|
45
|
Protein Shake
|
Huel / Myprotein (TIE)
|
46
|
Salad Kit
|
Tesco
|
47
|
Sausages
|
Richmond
|
48
|
Seasoning & Spices
|
Schwartz
|
49
|
Snack Pouches
|
Ella's Kitchen
|
HEALTH & BEAUTY
|
CATEGORY #
|
CATEGORY
|
#1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER
|
50
|
Adult Incontinence
|
Tena
|
51
|
Adult Multivitamin
|
Centrum
|
52
|
Anti-Aging Skin Care
|
L'Oréal / Nivea (TIE)
|
53
|
Arthritis Pain Relief
|
Voltarol
|
54
|
Beauty Tools
|
Boots
|
55
|
Cold Sore Treatment
|
Zovirax
|
56
|
Condom
|
Durex
|
57
|
Contact Lens Solution
|
Bausch + Lomb (Renu, Biotrue) / Boots / Specsavers (TIE)
|
58
|
Continuous Glucose Monitor
|
Dexcom
|
59
|
Cough, Cold & Flu Relief
|
Lemsip
|
60
|
Dermaplaning Tool
|
Superdrug
|
61
|
Electric Razor / Trimmer for Men
|
Gillette
|
62
|
Electric Toothbrush
|
Oral-B
|
63
|
Feminine Pads
|
Always
|
64
|
Fibre Supplement
|
Fybogel
|
65
|
Hair Regrowth Products
|
Regaine
|
66
|
Hair Removal
|
Veet
|
67
|
Hair Tools
|
Dyson / GHD (Good Hair Day) (TIE)
|
68
|
Hand Wash
|
Carex
|
69
|
Hayfever & Allergy Relief
|
Piriton
|
70
|
Headache Relief
|
Nurofen
|
71
|
Heartburn & Indigestion Relief
|
Gaviscon
|
72
|
Insect Repellent
|
Jungle Formula
|
73
|
Laxative
|
Dulcolax
|
74
|
Lip Balm
|
Nivea
|
75
|
Lip Colour
|
Maybelline / Rimmel (TIE)
|
76
|
Longwear Makeup
|
L'Oréal / Maybelline (TIE)
|
77
|
Memory Support Supplement
|
Vitabiotics
|
78
|
Men's Razors
|
Gillette
|
79
|
Mouthwash
|
Listerine
|
80
|
Ovulation Test
|
Clearblue
|
81
|
Pregnancy Test
|
Clearblue
|
82
|
Prescription Medicine for Weight Loss
|
Mounjaro
|
83
|
Protein Powder
|
Myprotein
|
84
|
Sleep Aid
|
Nytol
|
85
|
Sunscreen
|
Nivea
|
86
|
Tampons
|
Tampax
|
87
|
Toothpaste
|
Colgate
|
88
|
Women's Hair Styling Products
|
L'Oréal
|
89
|
Women's Razors
|
Gillette Venus
|
HOME GOODS
|
CATEGORY #
|
CATEGORY
|
#1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER
|
90
|
Air Fryer
|
Ninja
|
91
|
Air Purifier
|
Dyson
|
92
|
Barbecue Grill
|
Weber
|
93
|
Blender
|
Ninja
|
94
|
Carpet Cleaner (Machine)
|
Vax
|
95
|
Clothes Iron
|
Philips
|
96
|
Cookware
|
Tefal
|
97
|
Dashcam
|
Nextbase
|
98
|
Dehumidifier
|
Meaco
|
99
|
Disposable Lighter
|
Bic
|
100
|
Electric Fan
|
Dyson
|
101
|
Electric Gardening Tools
|
Bosch
|
102
|
Electric Heater
|
Dyson
|
103
|
Electric Kettle
|
Russell Hobbs
|
104
|
Food Processor
|
Ninja
|
105
|
Hearing Aids
|
Phonak
|
106
|
Humidifier
|
Dyson / Levoit (TIE)
|
107
|
Luggage
|
Samsonite
|
108
|
Mattress
|
Dreams / Silentnight (TIE)
|
109
|
Mattress-in-a-Box
|
Emma
|
110
|
Vacuum
|
Dyson
|
111
|
Water Filter Products
|
Brita
|
HOUSEHOLD & CLEANING
|
CATEGORY #
|
CATEGORY
|
#1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER
|
112
|
All-Purpose Cleaner
|
Flash
|
113
|
Bathroom Cleaner
|
Flash
|
114
|
Broom & Dustpan
|
Addis / Vileda (TIE)
|
115
|
Carpet Stain Remover
|
Vanish
|
116
|
Dishwasher Rinse Aid
|
Finish
|
117
|
Dishwasher Tablets
|
Finish
|
118
|
Disinfectant Spray
|
Dettol
|
119
|
Dryer Sheets
|
Lenor
|
120
|
Fabric Conditioner
|
Comfort / Lenor (TIE)
|
121
|
Food Storage Bags
|
Tesco
|
122
|
Household Cleaning Products with Natural Ingredients
|
Ecover
|
123
|
Insect Control
|
Raid
|
124
|
Kitchen Roll
|
Plenty
|
125
|
Laundry Sanitiser
|
Dettol
|
126
|
Laundry Stain Remover
|
Vanish
|
127
|
Laundry Washing Detergent
|
Ariel / Persil (TIE)
|
128
|
Laundry Washing Detergent for Sensitive Skin
|
Fairy
|
129
|
Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Wipes
|
Dettol
|
130
|
Paint
|
Dulux
|
131
|
Robot Floor Cleaner
|
iRobot
|
132
|
Spray Mop
|
Flash
|
133
|
Toilet Cleaner
|
Domestos / Harpic (TIE)
|
134
|
Toilet Roll
|
Andrex
|
135
|
Washing Up Liquid
|
Fairy
|
136
|
Wood & Hard Floor Cleaner
|
Flash
|
RETAIL & GROCERY
|
CATEGORY #
|
CATEGORY
|
#1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER
|
137
|
Department Store
|
John Lewis
|
138
|
Electronics & Appliances Retailer
|
Currys
|
139
|
Eyewear Retailer
|
Specsavers Easyvision
|
140
|
Retailer for Mattresses & Sleep Products
|
Dreams
|
141
|
Retailer for Value on Large Appliances
|
Currys
|
142
|
Retailer for Value on Small Appliances
|
Argos / Currys (TIE)
|
143
|
Supermarket for Low Prices / Affordability
|
Aldi
|
SERVICES
|
CATEGORY #
|
CATEGORY
|
#1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER
|
144
|
AI Platform
|
ChatGPT
|
145
|
Airline
|
British Airways
|
146
|
Airline for Customer Service
|
British Airways
|
147
|
Antivirus Software
|
Norton
|
148
|
Broadband Provider
|
EE (BT)
|
149
|
Cruise Holidays
|
P&O Cruises
|
150
|
Digital Document Signing Service
|
DocuSign
|
151
|
DNA Testing
|
Ancestry
|
152
|
Home Insurance Provider
|
Aviva
|
153
|
Hotel Loyalty Program
|
Hilton Honors
|
154
|
Meal Kit Delivery Service
|
HelloFresh
|
155
|
Meditation App
|
Calm / Headspace (TIE)
|
156
|
Mobile Phone Service Provider
|
EE
|
157
|
Pay Later Service
|
Klarna
|
158
|
Pet Insurance Provider
|
Petplan
|
159
|
Short-Term Vacation Rentals
|
Airbnb
|
160
|
Sports Betting Provider
|
Bet365
|
161
|
Trades / Handyman Booking Platform
|
Checkatrade
|
162
|
Travel Booking Platform for Deals
|
Booking.com
|
163
|
Travel Company / Agency
|
TUI
|
164
|
TV Service Provider
|
Sky
|
165
|
UK Park Holidays
|
Haven
|
166
|
Weight Loss Program
|
Slimming World / WW (Weight Watchers) (TIE)
How Winners Are Determined
The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards are based on the 2026 BrandSpark UK Trust Study, in which BrandSpark surveyed a nationally representative sample of 20,041 qualified UK shoppers to determine the most trusted brands in the UK in 166 categories. Top-of-mind unaided responses for categories they actively shop and services they use formed the basis for ranking, with ties declared if the margin of victory was within 3%. To be declared a winner or among the top 3 most trusted brands, a brand had to achieve a minimum 10% trust share in its category.
About Newsweek:
Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 92-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinions, images, graphics, and videos delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.
About BrandSpark International and Best New Product Awards Inc.
Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm dedicated to providing brands with highly credible and actionable insights necessary to refine strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust, and enhance the success of new product launches. Best New Product Awards Inc. runs leading credential programs BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards in the UK, Canada, and the U.S., Best New Product Awards in Canada and the U.S., and the newly-launched BrandSpark Worth it! Awards in the U.S.
Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the BrandSpark Most Trusted® Awards win or use the Most Trusted Logo or winning Claims.
For media inquiries, licensing requests, or interview opportunities, please contact:
Megan Rybko
Senior Director, BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards
MRybko@BrandSpark.com
