News of Quality from MCAN Health of Istanbul

ISTANBUL, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MCAN Health of Istanbul Turkey, a major Medical Travel Coordination company in Istanbul has now proudly added the accreditation of "Quality in International Medical Travel Coordination" from a Global Leader TEMOS International, in addition to its accreditation from the Ministry of Health of Turkey and TÜRSAB, Association of Turkish Travel Agencies.

As stated in TEMOS International's web page MCAN now: ''Stands out from the crowd and demonstrates excellence by achieving TEMOS certification for Medical Travel Coordinators'' and also entitled to DC (UN credited) Diplomatic Council Certificate ''Preferred Medical Travel Coordinator''.

Dr Claudia Mika, founder and CEO of TEMOS International GmbH, a spin-off of the German Aerospace Center DLR, a German governmental research organization stated: ''Thank you, Ms Gülsultan Dogan, Founder and CEO of MCAN Medical Travel and Assistance for your kind feedback and CONGRATULATIONS to the MCAN team on successfully passing the TEMOS "Quality in International Medical Travel Coordination" certification.

"A well-deserved confirmation of your excellent patient services!'' while Ms. Doğan expressed: "MCAN Health is founded with the mission of having the patient at the centre and taking care of them as one of our relatives. Now we are proud to have TEMOS accreditation to validate our mission."

Founded in 2015, MCAN has been serving patients seeking hair transplantation, plastic surgeries, weight loss surgeries, IVF treatments, dental treatments, and eye surgeries from the first contact and including follow-up with affordable budgets and world-class standards as a medical travel coordinator.

With the newly gained TEMOS Quality Accreditation, MCAN will continue its journey on proving Quality at all stages to its International patients with extra touches, such as a private trilingual professional Nurse to continue the best care for patients after discharge while their stay in hotel accommodations until they depart from the country.

MCAN services continue with regular follow-ups with patients using the best technology along with our sincere human relations. Enlarging its patient base mostly thru ''mouth to mouth'' PR, MCAN proves that excellent service is the key to success in Medical Travel.

