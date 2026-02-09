NEWS ALERT. FORMER INVESTORS OF ITHACA ENERGY, INC. SUBMIT YOUR CLAIM TO SHARE IN THE SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This news release is on behalf of investors of the old Ithaca Energy, Inc. ("Ithaca") ISIN: CA4656761042 and CUSIP: 46567104.

On August 7, 2025, the Alberta Superior Court of Justice approved a shareholder dispute between investors and Ithaca for a gross value of $9 million. The net value of the settlement is being distributed to investors that purchased the equity securities of Ithaca between October 7, 2014 and February 24, 2015.

The claims administration period is being extended to June 30, 2026, from the original February 12, 2026, deadline.

The Claim Form can be accessed at: https://www.nuvoclaims.com/settlements/ithaca-energy/ .

If you do not submit a completed claim form by June 30, 2026, you will NOT receive any part of the Net Settlement Amount.

Contact: Berger Montague (Canada) PC, Andrew Morganti, amorganti@bergermontague.com, (202) 948-4745