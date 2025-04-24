Newmark Secures £153 Million Financing for UK Logistics Portfolio on Behalf of Brookfield and Copley Point Capital

LONDON, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations, and other owners and occupiers, announces that the firm has arranged a £153 million loan to refinance a portfolio of four prime UK logistics assets on behalf of Brookfield, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $1 trillion of assets under management, and Copley Point Capital, a leading asset manager and principal investor. Matthew Featherstone, Head of UK & European Debt & Structured Finance, Managing Director Steve Williamson and Vice President Matthew Kang arranged the financing. Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies provided the funding.

Brookfield and Copley Point Capital strategically assembled the 1.6 million square foot portfolio during the dislocated capital market conditions in 2023. Located across the North West, East Midlands and London regions, the portfolio consists of four institutional-spec, highly reversionary warehouses on long-term leases to a diversified roster of entrenched tenants.

