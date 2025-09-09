Newmark Launches Dubai Office, Appointing Stefan Burch as Regional Head of Valuation & Advisory

NEW YORK and DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark announces the establishment of its Middle Eastern flagship in Dubai, hiring Stefan Burch as Senior Managing Director to head up and build out the firm's business in the region. The office, located at Dubai Hills Business Park, underscores Newmark's global strategy to scale across nearly all industry verticals and asset classes in the world's most important commercial real estate markets.

"As a major source of real estate capital, the Middle East is an exciting and dynamic place for us to be," said John D. Busi MAI, FRICS, President, Valuation & Advisory. "Stefan is a masterful and experienced operator, having launched and built incredible valuation and advisory businesses in this region previously. We have achieved an industry trifecta: right place, right time and absolutely the right person!"

Newmark's expansion into Dubai builds on the firm's growing reach across EMEA, including its international capital markets practice led by Vice Chairman, International Capital Markets - Middle East Joe Morris1. Across Europe, the firm has added senior leadership in key markets including Germany, France and the UK, reflecting a strategic push to deliver consistent, high-quality advisory services to clients across the region.

"As Newmark continues its global expansion, I am honored to be tasked with establishing our Dubai office and growing the firm's Middle East capabilities," said Burch. "Having run businesses in the region for over 15 years, I have seen the rapid evolution of industry markets and look forward to supporting clients through Newmark's best-in-class platform. This expansion will build on and create synergy with Newmark's existing International Capital Markets business."

A 20-year corporate real estate professional, Burch has substantial expertise across all markets in the Middle East. Leading large multi-disciplinary teams, he provides real estate development advisory, asset management, real estate valuation and hospitality & leisure services to key public and private clients including government-related entities, corporate developers and family groups across all major real estate sectors. Burch came to Newmark after running the Deloitte Middle East Real Estate Advisory practice. Prior to his time at Deloitte, Burch established and ran the Knight Frank business in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, where he focused on advisory mandates for both public and private sector clients.

As a dynamic economic region characterized by its strategic location and robust economic policies, the Middle East plays a pivotal role in the global commercial real estate landscape. The region is a key player in sectors such as finance, tourism and trade, consistently driving demand for office, retail and hospitality spaces. The Middle East has attracted substantial international investments, emerging as a leading market for commercial real estate transactions, particularly in innovative project developments and infrastructure expansions. Its commitment to visionary urban planning and sustainable building initiatives further enhances the market's attractiveness, making the region an essential focus for investors looking for long-term growth and development opportunities in real estate.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the twelve months ended June 30, 2025, Newmark generated revenues of over $2.9 billion. As of June 30, 2025, Newmark and its business partners together operated from 165 offices with over 8,400 professionals across four continents. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

1Employed by Newmark affiliate Cantor Fitzgerald

