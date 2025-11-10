Newmark Continues Strategic Debt & Structured Finance Growth in Europe with Senior Hires

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations, and other owners and occupiers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Wheldon and Matthew Bailey to its European Finance team, a move that underscores the Company's commitment to expanding its world-class capital markets advisory in Europe. Wheldon, one of the UK's leading real estate debt advisors, and Bailey, a premier structured finance investment banker, bring a combined 50-plus years of experience guiding complex transactions for top institutions. Their expertise further elevates Newmark's global Debt, Equity and Structured Finance business across asset classes such as Residential, Offices, Industrial, Hospitality, Data Centres, Energy and powered land.

Michael Lehrman, President of UK and Europe, commented:

"Newmark's continued investment in debt and structured finance is a cornerstone of our global capital markets strategy. Expanding this capability in Europe enables us to unlock cross-border capital flows, create deeper connectivity for our clients and deliver advisory solutions that match the sophistication of global capital markets today."

Newmark has invested in expanding its Capital Markets capabilities worldwide. Wheldon and Bailey, who join as Managing Directors, follow the recent appointments of Andrew Allen, Hoong Wey Woon, Max Hagelstein and Phil Creed and data centre finance specialists Oliver Weston and Hamish Smith, among others, mark a significant expansion of Newmark's Debt & Structured Finance offerings in Europe, led by Featherstone and Charlie Foster1. In the U.S., Newmark has grown its debt origination market share by a multiple of six over the past decade2.

Matthew Featherstone, Head of Debt & Structured Finance, UK & Europe, said:

"Andrew and Matthew's specialist expertise in the living sector and structured finance significantly enhances our ability to advise on complex transactions and deliver innovative financing solutions for clients. Their experience strengthens our market position and deepens the bench of senior talent driving our growth across Europe."

Andrew Wheldon joins Newmark as one of the UK's foremost living sector debt advisors. With more than two decades of experience spanning capital advisory, real estate banking, development and asset management, he has played a pivotal role in shaping the UK living market. Andrew previously held senior roles at RBS, Lloyds Banking Group and CBRE Capital Advisors, where he led residential debt advisory, and later founded the UK arm of a pan-European capital advisory firm.

Matthew Bailey brings a distinguished track record in structured finance, specializing in commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-performing loans, restructurings and debt capital markets. Bailey has led the origination, structuring and execution of major structured real estate bond transactions across Europe. He previously held senior roles at UBS, Commerzbank, HSBC Investment Bank and SitusAMC, Matthew graduated with an Applauded First from Oxford University where he received a BA in German and Philosophy and a Master's in Philosophy.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2025, Newmark generated revenues of over $3.1 billion. As of September 30, 2025, Newmark and its business partners together operated from approximately 170 offices with over 8,500 professionals across four continents. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

