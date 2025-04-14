Newmark Announces Enhanced Global Property and Facilities Management Structure

NEW YORK, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations, and other owners and occupiers, announces the unification of its Property Management and Facilities Management service lines to enhance end-to-end owner and occupier solutions to clients around the world. With the new structure, Richard Holden has been promoted to President, Property and Facilities Management and Jason Martindale to Global Facilities Management Leader.

"We expect our clients to benefit from the synergies between Property and Facilities Management, while also providing owners and occupiers enhanced access to a broader suite of integrated solutions," said Luis Alvarado, Chief Operating Officer. "By aligning these services, we can optimize operations, drive sustainability and deliver consistent, high-quality solutions that support our clients' business goals on a global scale. With Newmark's growing international presence, which includes the acquisition of Gerald Eve and recent launches of brokerage operations in France and Germany, we expect to further expand our global Management Services footprint as we drive toward our goal of generating over $2 billion of revenues from recurring businesses within five years."

Elizabeth Hart, President of Leasing for North America, added, "Richard and Jason have each helped lead the significant growth of these service lines through a combination of new client wins, expanding existing mandates and cross-selling with Newmark's Leasing, Capital Markets and other service lines. Their success contributed to Newmark increasing Management Services revenues by approximately 78% over the past four years while improving square feet managed by 74%1."

A well-known industry leader with over 25 years of experience, Holden joined Newmark in December 2019 and has overseen the Company's Property Management business in the U.S. since May 2021, driving operational and service efficiencies for owner and investor clients nationwide. His expanded oversight will include Facilities Management for corporate and other occupier clients, allowing Newmark to ensure consistent, top-tier service across markets and industries for owner and occupier clients globally.

Serving Newmark's clients around the world since January 2023, Martindale is an accomplished facilities management leader, delivering integrated solutions for large, multi-site commercial real estate portfolios. In this new role, he will oversee Newmark's Facilities Management services, driving operational excellence and innovation across client portfolios. He leads a global team dedicated to enhancing efficiency and aligning solutions with business objectives.

"With a more cohesive strategy in place, clients gain better visibility, control and access to the full range of Newmark's expertise, allowing them to operate with greater agility and confidence," said Holden. "This structure allows us to provide a higher level of strategic oversight, ensuring that every asset benefits from a unified approach to operations, cost management and long-term value creation."

Martindale added, "I look forward to working alongside Richard and our global teams to deliver solutions that align with our clients' evolving needs and to provide a more strategic, end-to-end approach to managing their real estate. With our global expertise and commitment to innovation, Newmark is uniquely positioned to offer clients a smarter, more connected way to manage their portfolios."

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, Newmark generated revenues of over $2.7 billion. As of December 31, 2024, Newmark and our business partners together operated from approximately 170 offices with more than 8,000 professionals across four continents. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

1 Property Management and Facilities Management are both recorded as part of Newmark's suite of Management Services businesses. The Company uses the terms "recurring" and "resilient" interchangeably with respect to "Management Services, Servicing, and Other." Newmark generated approximately $1.1 billion of total revenues from recurring businesses in 2024, comprised of $833 million from Management Services and $274 million from Servicing Fees and Other Revenues. The improvements discussed compare revenues for fiscal year 2020 to those for fiscal year 2024, while the square feet managed is based on year-end 2020 versus year-end 2024.

