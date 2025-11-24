Newmark Acquires Catella Valuation Advisory in Paris, France

Firm Valued Approximately €40B ($46B1) in Properties in 2024; Team Averages 15 Years of Tenure

NEW YORK and PARIS, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations, and other owners and occupiers, announces the acquisition of Catella Valuation Advisory SAS, a leading Paris real estate valuation and advisory firm operating in all asset types, including office, retail, industrial, residential, clinics, nursing homes (EHPAD), hospitality and leisure.

Image courtesy of Newmark: Jean-François Drouets

Catella Valuation Advisory SAS, which has operated as a subsidiary of Catella France SAS, advised more than 180 clients and evaluated nearly 3,200 properties in 2024. The acquisition brings the number of Newmark employees in France to approximately 200[2], highlighting the rapid momentum since the office launch in 2024 and its continued commitment to advising clients with excellence across the asset life cycle.

"This acquisition represents another step in Newmark's ongoing strategy to expand our Valuation & Advisory capabilities across EMEA," said John D. Busi MAI, FRICS, President, Valuation & Advisory. "Catella Valuation Advisory is widely regarded for its technical rigor, local expertise and client trust – values that align seamlessly with Newmark's. Their integration strengthens our ability to provide consistent, high-quality valuation insight to investors, lenders and occupiers across global markets."

Valuation & Advisory is one of the Company's key pillars of development across EMEA and globally. Revenues within the service line have risen 26.3% year-to-date as of September 30, 2025.

Founded in 2005, Catella Valuation Advisory includes a team of 12 leading valuation professionals with experience working on commercial real estate projects both locally and more broadly across Europe. The entire Catella Valuation Advisory team, led by Chief Executive Officer Jean-François Drouets and Managing Director Nicolas Brosseaud, will join Newmark in the coming months, operating under the Newmark brand while continuing to serve clients with the same leadership team and deep market expertise.

"We are extremely pleased and proud of this acquisition, which marks an important milestone in Newmark's development in France," said Alexandre Gotti, President of Newmark in France. "Adding the Catella Valuation Advisory team was an obvious choice given its outstanding reputation in the market."

Select Senior members of the team at Catella Valuation Advisory are members of Institut Français de l'Expertise Immobilière and the Urban Land Institute. Catella Valuation Advisory is also a member of Afrexim, Syndicat National des Professionnels Immobiliers, regulated by RICS & REV, and sits on The European Group of Valuers' Associations' Board.

"Joining Newmark is a unique opportunity to broaden our scope of action and henceforth operate on a global and European scale," said Jean-François Drouets, President of Newmark Catella Valuation. "We are grateful for the journey that brought us here and proud to join a platform that shares our commitment to excellence, innovation and integrity in client service."

1 Based on the November 19, 2025 exchange rate of $1.1581 as per Bloomberg

2 Including Deskeo employees

