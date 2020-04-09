NewLeaf Brands' Wholly-owned Subsidiary, We Are Kured, LLC, Launches Premium CBD Flower Joints

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NewLeaf Brands Inc.'s (CSE:NLB) (OTC: NLBIF) (FSE:0NF) ("NewLeaf Brands" or the "Company") wholly-owned subsidiary, We Are Kured, LLC ("Kured") is pleased to announce the launch of its new CBD flower pre-rolled joints. The CBD flower used is grown naturally with no chemical herbicides, pesticides or synthetic fertilizers. These 1.0-1.2 gram joints are vegan, 3rd party lab tested and are available in 6 terpene infused flavor profiles. The flavor profiles include Pineapple Express, Blueberry Cookies, Strawberry Diesel, OG Kush, Charlotte's Web and Mango.

Benjamin Martch CMO of NewLeaf Brands commented, "During these trying times, our management team has been working diligently on distribution partners throughout the United States. Many of these distributors loved our CBD joint idea so we moved quickly on getting them ready for market. They taste, look, smell great, and CBD affects are immediate."

The CBD flower is grown on a 100% organic hemp farm. These joints are manufactured utilizing GMP in a brand new 8,000 Sq. Ft. automated facility, which ensures the best and most consistent product at the lowest price on the market. Overall, the increasing adoption of CBD infused products in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, personal care and cosmetics, and nutraceuticals is expected to help fuel market growth in the near future.

Kured's CBD flower pre-rolled joints will be sold online and in retail locations starting at $4.99 USD. See more information and retail location by visiting www.WeAreKured.com.

About NewLeaf Brands

NewLeaf Brands, Inc. is an innovative Cannabidiol ("CBD") lifestyle Company. Through the Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries We are Kured, LLC, Drink Fresh Water, LLC, ReLyfe Brand, LLC and TeaLief Brand, LLC the Company's main business activities encompass the development, marketing, and distribution of CBD products (including vaporizer pens/cartridges, hot/cold tea, softgel capsules and beverages) throughout North America, South America, and Europe. In addition, NewLeaf Brands, Inc. has extensive retail and cultivation land investments in Oregon, USA.

For further information about NewLeaf Brands, please consult the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit the Company's website at www.NABrandsInc.com. For further information about We Are Kured, please visit their website at www.wearekured.com.

