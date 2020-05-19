NewLeaf Brands' Wholly Owned Subsidiary Mydecine Group, LLC Announces the Build Out of a Specialty Mycology Lab in Denver, Colorado

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NewLeaf Brands Inc. (CSE: NLB) (OTC: NLBIF) (FSE: 0NF) ("NewLeaf Brands" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mydecine Group ("Mydecine") is working to build an ecosystem of resources targeted at unlocking the potential of fungi for human wellness. Through a combination of traditional medicine knowledge and modern scientific inquiry, Mydecine strives to bring the public products that will aid them in their journey to personal wellness.

Core to this potential are psilocybin producing mushrooms. In recent times, psilocybin and other tryptamines have begun to experience a well-deserved upsurge in medical interest; Mydecine believes in nurturing this potential. Utilizing various research partnerships, university collaborations and public advocacy groups, Mydecine has a clear path, leading to safe and effective use of fungal compounds for human health.

"With the growing public interest in mushroom applications for human health, Mydecine's lab in Denver stands ready to provide the consumers with the information and innovation they desire," proclaimed Rob Roscow, CSO, NewLeaf Brands, Inc.

Fungi contain a wealth of compounds provided to us by nature and Mydecine is more than excited to announce the build out of a specialty mycology lab in Denver, Colorado. The lab will serve Mydecine's needs for the study, selection and cultivation of valuable and rare fungal products and will incorporate state of the art analytical chemistry, molecular biology, next-gen sequencing, and tissue culture. Mydecine believes that this potential in fungi is barely tapped in our society and that this lab will facilitate its efforts to bring the highest quality fungal food and wellness products to the public.

The capabilities of this lab will serve as a cornerstone for Mydecine's research and development efforts. Additionally, work at this lab will both enable and support numerous research partnerships. The lab build out will allow immediate inquiry into improved production of mushroom products as functional foods, while supporting licensed research partners in the parallel study of psychedelic mushroom compounds for treatment of mental health and other serious conditions.

About NewLeaf Brands

NewLeaf Brands Inc. is the parent company operating innovative product divisions in the Naturally Sourced Therapies (NST) space. While controlling a variety of Psilocybin and hemp-derived CBD brands that design, manufacture and distribute cutting edge products, NewLeaf Brands Inc. further enhances its portfolio with numerous cultivation properties, retail locations, and other land assets.

NewLeaf Brands Inc. is the progressive and innovative Naturally Sourced Therapies (NST) lifestyle group known around the globe. Focusing on the rapidly emerging psilocybin and psychedelic medicines market, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary 1220611 B.C. Ltd. (operating as Mydecine Group) ("Mydecine") is a vertically integrated company engaged to utilize the vast medicinal, health and wellness capabilities of the various compounds found in mycology as a whole. Established to parallel the early emergence of the industry, Mydecine aims to be a pioneer in the cultivation, processing, product development, and research and development of mycology's exciting compounds through its three divisions, "Mydecine Farms," "Mydecine Wellness" and "Mydecine Labs." Furthermore, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries in the hemp-derived CBD space, We are Kured LLC, Drink Fresh Water LLC, Relyfe Brand LLC, Fresh Water CBD LLC and TeaLief Brand LLC have quickly developed into market leaders and maintain extensive retail and cultivation land investments in the United States.

