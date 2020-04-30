NewLeaf Brands Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Colorado Based Medical Mushroom Company: Mydecine Group

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NewLeaf Brands Inc. (CSE: NLB) (OTC: NLBIF) (FSE:0NF) ("NewLeaf Brands" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement dated April 29, 2020 ("the Agreement") to acquire Mydecine Group ("Mydecine"), a Colorado headquartered company.

Mydecine is a vertically integrated company engaged to utilize the vast medicinal, health and wellness capabilities of the plethora of compounds found in various strains of mushroom and fungi as a whole. The Company, through its three wholly-owned divisions, "Mydecine Farms", "Mydecine Wellness", and "Mydecine Labs" aims to be an industry pioneer in the cultivation, processing, product development, and research and development of the many beneficial and exciting compounds that are found in various strains of mushroom and fungi from all around the world.

Josh Bartch, CEO of NewLeaf Brands, commented that "we can't be more excited to close this deal with Mydecine. The medical and industrial uses of mushrooms are becoming more popular every day, and we will now be on the forefront of these evolving industries."

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will purchase 100% of the issued and outstanding share capital of Mydecine in exchange for 17,000,000 common shares of NewLeaf Brands. The Company will pay a finder's fee for the transaction.

To learn more about Mydecine please visit the company's website at mydecine.com

About NewLeaf Brands

NewLeaf Brands, Inc. is an innovative Cannabidiol ("CBD") lifestyle Company. Through the Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries We are Kured, LLC, Drink Fresh Water, LLC, ReLyfe Brand, LLC and TeaLief Brand, LLC the Company's main business activities encompass the development, marketing, and distribution of CBD products (including vaporizer pens/cartridges, hot/cold tea, softgel capsules and beverages) throughout North America, South America, and Europe. In addition, NewLeaf Brands, Inc. has extensive retail and cultivation land investments in Oregon, USA.

For further information about NewLeaf Brands, please consult the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit the Company's website at www.NABrandsInc.com. For further information about We Are Kured, please visit their website at www.wearekured.com.

