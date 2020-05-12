NewLeaf Brands Appoints Former Director of Genetic Research of Ebbu, Lead Director of Genetic Research of Canopy Growth & Recent Co-founder of Mydecine Group, Rob Roscow, to the Role of Chief Science Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NewLeaf Brands Inc. (CSE:NLB) (OTC: NLBIF) (FSE:0NF) ("NewLeaf Brands" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Robert Roscow to the position of Chief Science Officer (CSO). Mr. Roscow previously served as the Director Research of Ebbu, a leading multi-platform cannabinoid research and technology firm based in Colorado, USA. Prior to Ebbu's $429MM acquisition by Canopy Growth, Mr. Roscow's day-to-day operations included running the world's first cannabis genomic editing lab, focused on cannabinoid yield improvements, filing patents, establishing a cannabis tissue culture lab, and support of drug development team with statistical analysis and experimental design for Ebbu's proprietary formulations.

"The diversity of medical potential in mushroom compounds is astounding, the synergy of this knowledge with cutting edge research and production presents a remarkable opportunity for advances in both pointed treatment of serious conditions as well as general wellness," said Rob Roscow, CSO of NewLeaf Brands, Inc.

Mr. Roscow's genetic studies and research landed Ebbu features in Rolling Stone Magazine, Nature Magazine, and PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America).

After Canopy's acquisition of Ebbu, Mr. Roscow has focused his attention on the thriving medical mushroom space, co-founding Mydecine Group ("Mydecine"). Mydecine is a vertically integrated company engaged to apply the vast medicinal, health and wellness capabilities of the multitude of compounds found in mycology as a whole.

Damon Michaels, co-founder of Mydecine and COO of NewLeaf, remarked that, "Rob is one of those incredibly bright individuals you rarely come across in life that would resemble a modern day Sir Isaac Newton or Nikola Tesla. He is able to take the ordinary and turn it into the extraordinary. From our time spent together at Ebbu, I was able to watch Rob uncover a new world of cannabis research and experiment with the genetic chemotype profile of the plant that nobody has ever been able to do before in history. Not only is Rob an incredible geneticist, but his vast knowledge of multiple arts of science makes him the perfect person to be titled as the CSO of Mydecine as we go down this new path of mycology to discover the infinite exciting possibilities that fungi has to offer."

About NewLeaf Brands

NewLeaf Brands, Inc. is an innovative Cannabidiol ("CBD") lifestyle Company. Through the Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries We are Kured, LLC, Drink Fresh Water, LLC, ReLyfe Brand, LLC and TeaLief Brand, LLC the Company's main business activities encompass the development, marketing, and distribution of CBD products (including vaporizer pens/cartridges, hot/cold tea, softgel capsules and beverages) throughout North America, South America, and Europe. In addition, NewLeaf Brands, Inc. has extensive retail and cultivation land investments in Oregon, USA.

For further information about NewLeaf Brands, please consult the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit the Company's website at www.NABrandsInc.com. For further information about We Are Kured, please visit their website at www.wearekured.com.

