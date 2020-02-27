Newleaf Brands Announces New 2020 Sales & Revenue Initiative

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NewLeaf Brands Inc. (CSE:NLB) (OTC: NLBIF) (FSE:0NF) ('NewLeaf Brands' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has developed a new sales and revenue initiative focused on building sales and revenue. The Company's management team is creating sales teams in different marketable states, starting in the State of Colorado, USA. The Colorado, USA initiative started in February 2020 and since its inception has collected numerous new sales leads.

The Company has now hired twelve experienced sales representatives with the goal to hit 500 brick and mortar retails locations per week. The new sales representatives have established retail clients in the CBD and/or THC space.

Benjamin Martch Chief Marketing Officer of NewLeaf Brands, commented, "Over the several months, we have been building a platform of products and infrastructure to support a large sales initiative and marketing campaign. After our sales meeting last week, the team is enthused, and I am happy to build our retail footprint with them."

NewLeaf Brands, Inc. is an innovative Cannabidiol ("CBD") lifestyle Company. Through the Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries We are Kured, LLC, Drink Fresh Water, LLC, ReLyfe Brand, LLC and TeaLief Brand, LLC the Company's main business activities encompass the development, marketing, and distribution of CBD products (including vaporizer pens/cartridges, hot/cold tea, softgel capsules and beverages) throughout North America, South America, and Europe. In addition, NewLeaf Brands, Inc. has extensive retail and cultivation land investments in Oregon, USA.

