Newland EMEA opens Service Center in the United Kingdom

CULEMBORG, The Netherlands, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In another step to make scanning solutions accessible for businesses of all sizes, Newland EMEA, one of the leading companies in the AIDC industry, is excited to announce the opening of its new Service Center in the United Kingdom.

The new Service Center is located centrally in Swindon and will provide local service and support to partners and end-users in the United Kingdom with faster turnaround time, reducing administration and wait times for partners and end-users in the region. Leading the Service Center is field application engineer Ray Durham who has over thirty years of experience in the AIDC industry and has been with Newland EMEA since June.

With this key development, Newland EMEA aims to strengthen its presence in Europe and enhance its ability to deliver exceptional AIDC solutions to clients across the region. It will also enable Newland EMEA to improve British service contracts and provide on-the-ground local support, such as repairs, with short lines of communication, increasing efficiency and speed all around for partners and end-users located in the United Kingdom.

"Our decision to open a Service Center for The United Kingdom is the result of our efforts to bring accessible and affordable scanning solutions to the AIDC industry and the local, dynamic markets. Opening this new service center marks another milestone in our mission to make scanning technology accessible and affordable to businesses of all sizes," comments Peter H. Sliedrecht, CEO at Newland EMEA.

Newland EMEA remains committed to delivering scalable solutions that address the evolving needs of its partners and clients.

For further information on Newland EMEA, please visit: www.newland-id.com

Established in 2009, Newland EMEA (Newland Europe BV) makes scanning simple. A leading player in the global AIDC industry, we create 1D and 2D data capture & collection devices accessible to businesses of all shapes and sizes.

At Newland, we build our products from the ground up. Our product range consists of stationary & handheld scanners, mobile computers, micro kiosks and tablets, and OEM scan engines. All based on our UIMG image technology and 2D decoder chip.

Headquartered in Culemborg, the Netherlands, Newland EMEA supports our local teams across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. With over 500+ partners in EMEA, our extensive network of distributors and resellers offer products and services locally in 35+ countries.

Newland EMEA is a member company of Newland Auto-ID Tech, a subsidiary of Newland Digital Technology Co. Ltd. A public company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (ticker SZE-000997). Newland Digital Technology has over $1B in annual global revenue and 5,000+ employees, specializing in technology research and development, manufacturing and product management, data collection, mobile communication, and payment devices. With over 20 international patents and 500+ intellectual property rights, Newland is the 4th most prominent brand in AIDC technology and the 2nd largest global provider of EFT-POS terminals.

Newland EMEA thrives on a simple mission: to make everyday tasks easier, faster, and more intuitive through our products and partnerships.

SOURCE Newland EMEA