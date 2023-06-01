Newgen Software Has Been Awarded the Best AML/KYC Solution Provider at the MEA Finance Banking Technology Awards 2023

DUBAI, UAE, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of low code-based digital transformation platform, NewgenONE, today announced that the company was recognized as the Best AML/KYC Solutions Provider at the MEA Finance Banking Technology Awards 2023.

MEA Finance Banking Technology Awards 2023 gives due recognition and celebrates the achievements of the region's leading banks, financial institutions, and technology providers at the forefront of digital transformation, who have worked together to build smarter, more effective, and efficient systems for the new age banking customers and clients.

"We are thrilled with this recognition. At Newgen, we have three decades of domain expertise in the banking and financial services space and are constantly geared toward bringing innovation to our offerings. Our AI/ML-based AML and KYC solutions are designed to ensure financial institutions have a fraud-resilient system and are able to conduct safer transactions with minimal manual hand-offs or errors. As we assist financial institutions in reducing business risk, they become more dependable to their customers. This award is very special for us as we have a strong client base in the MEA region, and it contributes significantly to our revenue. We will keep improving to deliver the best to our customers in MEA," said Vivek Bhatnagar, VP – Sales International, Newgen Software.

The awards were presented on May 11, 2023, at Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa, Dubai

About Newgen Software Technologies Limited

Newgen is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, communication management, and AI/ML capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and for many more use cases across industries, Newgen unlocks simple with speed and agility.

