Newgen Secures Patent for Integrated Capture and Analysis of Documents

SINGAPORE, Dec. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of low code digital transformation platform, has announced that the Indian patent office has granted a patent (No. 383940) for its invention entitled "Integrated Capture and Analysis of Documents." This is for a term of 20 years commencing from January 14, 2011, in accordance with the provisions of the Patents Act, 1970.

This patent protects the invention to automatically capture the best quality document images using mobile or tablet devices with the help of real-time calibration of parameters, such as distance of capture, ideal resolution, etc. An analysis and relevant enhancement/correction of the document image quality is done, and an acknowledgment is sent. It also establishes the validity of the document through photos, signatures, etc.

"We are delighted with the issue of this patent. This underlines our commitment to constantly deliver state-of-the-art products and solutions. This invention will reduce organizations' dependence on bulky devices and help them leverage the processing power of mobile devices to effectively capture, analyze, and process document images," said Virender Jeet, CEO, Newgen Software.

Newgen has filed 44 patents till date, out of which 21 have been granted in India and the US. The patents acquired by Newgen further strengthen its leadership in building cutting-edge, industry-specific applications and driving digital transformation.

Annually, Newgen invests 9-10% of its revenue on research and development and has a skilled team of about 500 people with deep domain expertise.

Newgen is a leading provider of low code digital automation platform. Globally, successful financial institutions, insurance, government, and shared services organizations rely on Newgen's industry-recognized products and applications—to manage their processes (BPM), content (ECM), and communications (CCM)—for connected operations. From customer onboarding to service requests, from loans and deposits to underwriting, and many more, Newgen's industry applications transform business-critical operations with agility. Newgen's cloud-based platform enables digital transformation initiatives for superior customer experience, optimized costs, and improved efficiencies.

